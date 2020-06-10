COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis – Game Development Software Market 2020-2024 | Demand for PC Games and Gaming Consoles to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GameDevelopmentSoftwareMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the game development software market and it is poised to grow by USD 53.53 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Game Development Software Market. Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for PC games and gaming consoles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Game Development Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Game Development Software Market is segmented as below:
-
Component
- Game Engine
- Audio Engine
-
Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Game Development Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The game development software market report covers the following areas:
- Game Development Software Market Size
- Game Development Software Market Trends
- Game Development Software Market Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of AR/VR games as one of the prime reasons driving the game development software market growth during the next few years.
Game Development Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist game development software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the game development software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the game development software market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of game development software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Game engine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Audio engine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Audiokinetic Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Playtech Plc
- Scirra Ltd.
- The Game Creators Ltd.
- Unity Technologies Inc.
- ZeniMax Media, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
