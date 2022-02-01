Council of Autism Service Providers Announces New Supervision of Applied Behavior Analysis Services and Training Program

Developed and led by 10 recognized experts

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) announced its new supervisor training program, which is designed to help behavior analysts build and maintain supervisory relationship skills. Ten top industry experts lead the self-paced, online training where attendees will learn best practice skills for behavior analytic supervision from some of the top experts in the field. The Applied Behavior Analysis Services and Training Program is free to CASP members, and $150 for non-members. For more information or to purchase the program, click here.

“The CASP supervision of Applied Behavior Analysis Services and Training program is taught by some of the most respected practitioners in the field. We are fortunate to have them as instructors and facilitators for this truly unique program,” said Erick Dubuque, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, Vice President of Quality. “Upon completion of the training, the individual will receive a certificate showing successful completion of the Behavior Analyst Certification Boards® (BACB) 8-hour supervision training requirement — required for supervisors who oversee the work of individuals acquiring fieldwork for BCBA or BCaBA certification and current BCaBA or RBT certificants who are required to have ongoing supervision.”

“We hope people are excited to learn from the 10 experts running the course,” said Mike Wasmer, COO of CASP. “This program not only offers a variety of instruction and perspectives through the experts, but it will further advance the skills and best practices within the behavioral analytic supervision role.”

The 10 field experts who lead the supervisor training are:

Lisa Britton, Ph.D., BCBA-D

Molly Dubuque, M.A., BCBA, LBA

Katie Garza, Ph.D., BCBA, LBA

Kelley Harrison, Ph.D., BCBA, LBA

Breanne Hartley, Ph.D., BCBA-D

Florence DiGennaro Reed, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA

Nancy Rosenberg, Ph.D., BCBA-D

Tyra P. Sellers, J.D., Ph.D., BCBA-D

Laura B. Turner, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA

Amber Valentino, Psy.D., BCBA-D

Certification and CEUs

The program is designed to provide attendees with training to:

Develop supervisee and trainee performance expectations

Observe, implement behavior skills training, and deliver effective performance feedback

Model technical, professional, and ethical behavior

Guide the development of problem-solving and ethical decision-making repertories

Review written materials created by supervisees and trainees

Provide oversight and evaluation of the effects of behavioral service delivery

Carry out ongoing evaluation of the effects of supervision

Attendees that successfully complete the supervision training (an 80% or better score on a post-training quiz) will meet the Behavior Analyst Certification Boards® (BACB) 8-hour supervision training requirement and earn 10 BACB Learning CEUs (including 3 Ethics CEUS and 7 Supervision CEUs).

About the Council of Autism Service Providers

The Council of Autism Service Providers is a non-profit association of agencies serving individuals with autism and other developmental disorders. CASP supports its members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for provider best practices in autism services. CASP member agencies employ more than 70,000 professionals providing services to children and adults with autism across the United States. More information is available at www.casproviders.org.

