CoSoSys Announces an Advanced DLP Package for Enterprise Clients

RALEIGH, N.C. & CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoSoSys, a leading provider of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions for security and compliance announced today the development of a new, all-in-one package that focuses on the needs of its existing large base of enterprise customers. The new package, Endpoint Protector Enterprise, blends security and flexibility, helping to meet the current requirements of data protection at scale. Additionally, the company is also rolling out its Premium package with comprehensive features.

In the age of digital transformation, workstream collaboration platforms, and distributed teams, the new package will enable enterprises to easily and efficiently protect sensitive data such as customer information or intellectual property, preventing data loss and data theft. Endpoint Protector Enterprise reduces the risk of insider threats and helps to meet the compliance requirements of data protection regulations such as the GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, or HIPAA.

“For enterprises, data protection is a non-negotiable priority. Endpoint Protector Enterprise meets the needs of enterprise clients, keeping in mind both their need for data security while ensuring flexibility” said Roman Foeckl, CEO and founder of CoSoSys. “Our new offering combines the enterprise-level protection of our existing product while assuring easy deployment and scalability, fueling workforce collaboration and remote work.”

Endpoint Protector Enterprise addresses the complex data protection strategy challenges that enterprises face. The package will include the following benefits:

Enhanced scalability and flexibility: With Endpoint Protector Enterprise, companies can protect ten thousand or more endpoints without impacting productivity. Through the product’s granular and flexible policies, the particular needs of every department can be met without having to apply the same policies company-wide.

With Endpoint Protector Enterprise, companies can protect ten thousand or more endpoints without impacting productivity. Through the product’s granular and flexible policies, the particular needs of every department can be met without having to apply the same policies company-wide. Cross-platform: With Endpoint Protector Enterprise, security policies can be enforced equally in physical or virtual environments. Developed as a multi-OS solution, it offers the same security features and level of protection for a computer running on Windows, macOS, or Linux operating systems. It also provides zero-day support for macOS Big Sur and Windows and is available for various Linux distributions.

With Endpoint Protector Enterprise, security policies can be enforced equally in physical or virtual environments. Developed as a multi-OS solution, it offers the same security features and level of protection for a computer running on Windows, macOS, or Linux operating systems. It also provides zero-day support for macOS Big Sur and Windows and is available for various Linux distributions. Seamless integration: Endpoint Protector Enterprise will be easy to integrate into the ecosystem of an enterprise, and will facilitate distributed deployments. The package ensures Active Directory (AD) integration, simplifying larger deployments, as well as integration with SIEM technology, thus allowing to transfer activity events to a SIEM server for analysis and reporting.

Endpoint Protector Enterprise will be available starting with September 2020. Additional information about Endpoint Protector Enterprise can be found here.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys’ mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Its flagship product, Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention. CoSoSys has offices in the US, Germany, and Romania and sells to an international footprint of thousands of enterprises.

Contacts

Codina Sabau



[email protected]

www.endpointprotector.com