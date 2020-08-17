CORRECTING and REPLACING Take a Bite of Applebee’s Latest Mouthwatering Deal with Handcrafted Burgers for Just $8.99

Order this juicy offer for dine in, To Go or Applebee’s Delivery for a limited time

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fourth bullet should read Classic Cheeseburger (instead of Classic Bacon Burger) and fifth bullet should read Classic Burger (instead of Classic Hamburger).





The updated release reads:

TAKE A BITE OF APPLEBEE’S LATEST MOUTHWATERING DEAL WITH HANDCRAFTED BURGERS FOR JUST $8.99

Order this juicy offer for dine in, To Go or Applebee’s Delivery for a limited time

Burger lovers: this one’s for you! Starting today for a limited time, Applebee’s® is offering its fan-favorite Handcrafted Burgers at the insanely low price of $8.99*. Valid for dine-in, To Go and Applebee’s Delivery® where available, you have no excuse to miss this juicy deal.

Handcrafted with premium ingredients and made to order, Applebee’s burgers are juicy and flavorful, and each order comes with a side of crispy classic fries. Guests can choose from these five Applebee’s classics, each for only $8.99:

Whisky Bacon Burger

Quesadilla Burger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Burger

“We are always excited to give our guests a great offer on our Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers!”, said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “For the first time in more than two years, we are offering all of our great tasting, premium burgers at a special price. For only $8.99 our guests can enjoy one of our five mouth-watering Handcrafted Burgers in our dining rooms, through Applebee’s To Go or via Applebee’s Delivery, however they prefer to enjoy our great tasting food!”

To order Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers for Carside To Go® or Applebee’s Delivery head straight to Applebees.com or order via the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) where available.

Applebee’s has taken thoughtful and intentional steps to enhance its restaurant experience with a safety-first mindset. Each restaurant takes great pride in exceptional food safety and enhanced safe service standards in accordance with CDC, FDA and local and state guidelines, which include a heightened focus on sanitation and disinfection, team member health and hygiene and social distancing. Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com. To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time. Price and participation may vary by location.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

