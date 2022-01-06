CORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2022 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The table describing the Company’s hedges in the release issued June 14, 2022, incorrectly labeled the Company’s interest rate swaps ”TBA” and incorrectly labeled the Company’s ”to-be-announced” securities ”Swaps.”

The updated release reads:

Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2022 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 13, 2022

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid July 27, 2022, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 13, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 14, 2022, May 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized May 2022 Mar – May Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jun) in Jun) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 419 $ 432 0.01% $ 103.01 4.00% 4.54% 49 131 0.8% 0.8% $ 7 $ (7) 15yr TBA 175,000 175,697 4.17% 100.40 3.50% 2,950 (3,310) 15yr Total 175,419 176,129 4.18% 100.40 3.50% 4.54% 49 131 0.8% 0.8% 2,957 (3,317) 30yr 3.0 3,500,185 3,363,833 79.75% 96.10 3.00% 3.47% 14 344 8.1% 7.5% 106,826 (112,329) 30yr 3.5 230,994 230,669 5.47% 99.86 3.50% 4.03% 27 325 14.2% 14.1% 6,331 (6,645) 30yr 4.0 270,277 272,437 6.46% 100.80 4.00% 4.71% 12 347 7.8% 26.8% 5,928 (6,852) 30yr Total 4,001,456 3,866,939 91.67% 96.64 3.10% 3.58% 14 343 8.5% 8.4% 119,085 (125,826) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,176,875 4,043,068 95.85% 96.80 3.11% 3.62% 16 334 8.5% 8.4% 122,042 (129,143) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 335,999 40,141 0.95% 11.95 3.00% 3.69% 71 162 12.3% 16.4% (595) 299 IO 20yr 4.0 12,205 1,485 0.04% 12.17 4.00% 4.57% 125 108 13.8% 16.0% – (2) IO 30yr 3.0 42,190 6,859 0.16% 16.26 3.00% 3.69% 35 318 10.4% 13.7% (249) 181 IO 30yr 3.5 510,044 97,678 2.32% 19.15 3.50% 4.01% 54 297 11.5% 14.1% (2,522) 1,738 IO 30yr 4.0 151,311 26,628 0.63% 17.60 4.00% 4.55% 73 278 18.2% 21.3% (1,071) 890 IO 30yr 4.5 4,261 761 0.02% 17.86 4.50% 4.99% 143 204 14.6% 18.6% (22) 17 IO 30yr 5.0 2,367 427 0.01% 18.03 5.00% 5.36% 143 204 4.8% 18.5% (15) 12 IO Total 1,058,377 173,979 4.12% 16.44 3.41% 3.99% 63 250 12.7% 15.9% (4,474) 3,135 IIO 30yr 4.0 35,321 1,162 0.03% 3.29 3.40% 4.40% 57 294 0.6% 9.6% 217 (230) Total Structured RMBS 1,093,698 175,141 4.15% 16.01 3.41% 4.00% 62 251 12.3% 15.7% (4,257) 2,905 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,270,573 $ 4,218,209 100.00% 3.17% 3.70% 25 317 9.3% 10.0% $ 117,785 $ (126,238) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (1,194,000) Sep-2022 $ (27,336) $ 26,775 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (270,000) Sep-2022 (15,009) 14,116 Swaps (1,400,000) Jul-2028 (38,357) 37,016 TBA (175,000) Jul-2022 (5,868) 6,055 Swaptions (777,800) Mar-2023 (12,242) 11,918 Hedge Total $ (3,816,800) $ (98,812) $ 95,880 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 18,973 $ (30,358)

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.95 at May 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,348.6 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $128.48 at May 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $346.9 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of May 31, 2022 As of May 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,850,250 70.5% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 239,763 5.9% Freddie Mac 1,192,260 29.5% Whole Pool Assets 3,802,747 94.1% Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,042,510 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,042,510 100.0%

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 372,441 9.8% 0.71% 13 7/25/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 335,617 8.6% 0.84% 36 7/14/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 325,745 8.4% 0.95% 36 7/13/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 314,666 8.1% 1.15% 32 7/28/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 295,186 7.6% 0.87% 77 11/18/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 256,377 6.6% 0.96% 38 8/23/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 232,284 6.0% 0.89% 38 7/27/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 206,841 5.3% 0.86% 3 6/3/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 201,626 5.2% 1.10% 25 6/27/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 186,177 4.8% 0.89% 17 6/21/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 180,243 4.6% 0.97% 35 7/25/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 151,289 3.9% 0.73% 16 6/16/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 151,112 3.9% 1.02% 50 7/25/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 125,542 3.2% 0.81% 31 7/21/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 121,265 3.1% 1.05% 37 7/18/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 116,662 3.0% 1.17% 47 7/18/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 88,988 2.3% 0.90% 17 6/17/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 86,789 2.2% 0.89% 1 6/1/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 60,672 1.6% 1.17% 48 7/18/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 44,112 1.1% 0.99% 9 6/9/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 24,010 0.6% 0.89% 16 6/16/2022 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 3,677 0.1% 1.29% 10 6/10/2022 Total Borrowings $ 3,881,321 100.0% 0.93% 32 11/18/2022

