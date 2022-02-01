CORRECTING and REPLACING New Jersey Transit Innovation Team Named Winner in Second Annual IDC Best in Future of Digital Innovation Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalInnovation–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions in the third paragraph.

NEW JERSEY TRANSIT INNOVATION TEAM NAMED WINNER IN SECOND ANNUAL IDC BEST IN FUTURE OF DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARDS

Data Corporation (IDC) today announced winners of the second annual IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Innovation North America Awards. Winning projects successfully showcased the ability to source, augment, develop, and/or distribute software IP (intellectual property) to deliver differentiation, disrupt the market through external products or services, or have a significant positive impact on internal operations.

The Best in Future of Digital Innovation North America Award winners for 2022 include:

Overall Winner

New Jersey Transit – Innovation Train: NJ TRANSIT’s Innovation Train project is a multi-phase initiative spanning R&D, implementation, and specification development that overhauls outdated technologies used in the transit industry to connect all NJ Transit Assets (vehicles, stations, track) to provide situational awareness, command, control, financial, and communications operations. No current single product can fulfill NJT’s goals. As a result, NJT “invented” the future — a “single stack” configuration of hardware, software, and standard operating procedures. The team-built technology delivers: a private mesh network that integrates NJT assets; 10G/s backbone providing internet access to the mesh; edge computing for video upload and analytics; onboard and station Wi-Fi; automated passenger analytics; UWB-based wayfinding; and IoT-based elevator/escalator monitoring. To accomplish this goal, NJ Transit built a laboratory at NJT headquarters and deployed the technologies for integration and testing. After confirming the technology, the Innovation Team installed the configured objects in four train stations and two trains. As a result, the time to offload video from vehicles dropped from 48 hours to 10 minutes – a reduction of 99.65%, which increased video storage length by 333%, allowing NJT to forecast claims savings of up to $5 million annually.

Edge Innovation Category Winner

PCL Constructors Inc. – Job Site Access: Job Site Access (JSA) is a cloud-based access control tracking platform designed and built in 2021 by PCL’s Business Technology department specifically to support the tracking, management, and control of workforce access on job sites promoting site security, safety, and efficient operations management. JSA is designed to scale to meet the demands of varying project sizes and configurations and provides flexible options based on specific construction, regional, security, or operational requirements. Projects can choose the type of monitoring access method from cost effective QR printed badges to innovative facial recognition biometric authentication methods as well as various hardware integration options from industrial grade turnstile gate structures, guard operated checkpoints, or self-service reader stations. The JSA solution enables field operations teams to be connected through remote mobile functions with the JSA Site Mobile app for iOS or Android devices. From simple worker tracking to complex authorization and security, Job Site Access is the security solution for smart connected construction sites providing a safer work environment by restricting unauthorized access, reducing opportunities for job site theft, and tracking time on site as a source to verify payroll or labor costs.

Innovation in Information Management Winner

National Fire Protection Association – NFPA LiNK: Developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), NFPA LiNK is an application-based platform containing real-time code information and situational content. Subscribers can add personalized notes in addition to bookmarking and sharing specific sections of code. With the flexibility to be used online or offline via mobile, tablet, laptop, or desktop devices, NFPA LiNK provides quicker access to crucial content while transforming the way information is delivered and used in the codes and standards industry. People around the world have turned to NFPA codes and standards to do their jobs efficiently and effectively for more than a century, but in recent years NFPA has seen a shift in the ways that people learn and do their jobs. Today’s workers do not find a physical book or a static digital version of a book to be the best means to help solve problems on a real-time basis. Instead, they want to connect the dots on safety and glean real-world, real-time understanding. With 54% of NFPA LiNK subscribers being first time NFPA customers, the platform has successfully reached a broad range of customers. Not only does NFPA LiNK support individuals, but the application also supports the differing needs of small businesses and large organizations.

“Winners in our annual Best in Future of Digital Innovation Awards represent those modern organizations that have successfully transformed from digital technology consumers to large-scale digital innovators,” said Nancy Gohring, research director, Future of Digital Innovation at IDC. “We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the organizations operating as digital innovation factories, building differentiating products and services to create greater value for customers and the business.”

About IDC’s Future of Digital Innovation Research Practice

Leveraging a framework that illustrates the interdependencies among three core components of digital innovation – defined business outcomes, an innovation foundation, and a flywheel of innovation, IDC’s Future of Digital Innovation research practice helps organizations generate the sustainable momentum necessary for the continued development of innovative digital products and services.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

