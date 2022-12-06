CORRECTING and REPLACING “New Heights” T-shirts and Hoodies Available Now

Jason & Travis Kelce Launch Apparel Line Based on Their Top-ranked Digital Series “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES Original Production Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kansascitychief–





Today Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce announced they have launched an apparel line based on their top-ranked digital series “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production from the leader in sports storytelling Wave Sports + Entertainment. HOMAGE, known for pairing ultra-comfortable apparel with vintage-inspired designs to honor legendary personalities, memorable styles, and iconic moments across sports and pop culture, is the official apparel partner of “New Heights.” The initial range, including t-shirts and hoodies with the show’s logo, one-liners, zingers, and more, dropped this morning on Homage.com/NewHeights.

“The biggest new news. You guys have been asking. We got merch,” said Jason Kelce on the latest episode of “New Heights.” “In particular, we’re really happy to partner with HOMAGE, keeping the Ohio roots together.”

About the classic HOMAGE “Jam” shirt featuring Jason and Travis and their stats, Jason says, “This one particularly hits home because we grew up in the era of playing arcade games, and it brings back a lot of nostalgia with the graphics of the stat line.”

He jokingly added, “I’m a little upset about my speed rating, I think I’m faster than that,” to which Travis responds with, “If you’re faster than that, then I’m faster than what my speed rating is too.”

A&A founders Aaron & Andre Eanes are “Extremely optimistic for the future of this partnership; HOMAGE tells stories through merchandise, and we felt this aligns directly with why Travis and Jason started a podcast. They wanted fans to hear stories from their point of view. We hope to combine the storytelling abilities and create products fans cherish. Having played for two passionate fanbases in Kansas City and Philadelphia, the brothers understand passion and loyalty. They wanted a partner that understood that, and the culture from which they came in Cleveland, Ohio, and HOMAGE fit this perfectly.”

“If you’ve spent any time in the comments section of a New Heights post, you know how passionate the fans of the show are and how long they’ve been clamoring for merch. The guys wanted to show the community that while they can’t respond to everyone, they’re listening to what the fans want,” said Ryan Jann, Vice President of Content Strategy and Development at Wave Sports + Entertainment. “Partnering with HOMAGE was the obvious choice for the show as they are Ohioans like Jason and Travis and a part of the New Heights fan community themselves. We found that HOMAGE consistently creates high quality products and designs uniquely fitting for the fan communities they serve. Knowing that we have partners that will proactively create designs specifically for the New Heights community makes us excited for what’s to come.”

Check out the video clip of the Kelces announcing their “New Heights” apparel line on today’s episode on the New Heights TikTok account here.

The initial product range for “New Heights” includes both hoodies and T-shirts from Columbus, Ohio based HOMAGE and includes the following:

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” apparel from HOMAGE is designed in the USA. Unisex styles available in adult sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, and 3XL. International shipping is available.

In the series the brothers – both Super Bowl champions – reveal insights about their games, react to NFL news, rumors, and sports headlines, and dive into their off-field interests alongside special guests including NFL peers, celebrity friends, and members of their inner circle. The series’ title “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is derived from the neighborhood in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where the brothers grew up playing sports and generally causing mayhem for their parents.

“New Heights” is No. 1 on both Spotify and Apple sports podcast charts and is No. 3 on Spotify and No. 10 on Apple overall podcast charts, regardless of genre. Jason and Travis recently welcomed guests Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, both NFL MVP candidates, in separate episodes of “New Heights,” each nearing 1 million views on YouTube. The digital series instantly emerged as a mainstay of football culture and is regularly highlighted on SNF, MNF, and throughout the broader traditional football landscape on shows like ESPN’s “ManningCast,” Fox Sports’ “The Carton Show,” the NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday View” and “Good Morning Football.” Journalists have come to rely on the series for insider commentary on news and rumors around the NFL. “New Heights” boasts more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers, over 350,000 cross-platform social followers, over 13 million engagements, and over 145 million social views, making it the most successful launch in WSE’s history.

“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” was created by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce alongside the WSE team, led by executive producers Brian Verne, Mack Sovereign, and Tunde “TD” St. Matthew-Daniel, and A&A Management’s Aaron Eanes. Jason Kelce is represented by Jason Bernstein and Clarity Sports International. Travis Kelce is managed by A&A Management.

About A&A Management Group:

Founded by Aaron and André Eanes in 2012, A&A Management Group is a diversified sports and entertainment management collective providing a curated 360º approach for each client. With a hands-on method to representation, the Cleveland-originated agency views their clients as entrepreneurs and has tailored their business model around enterprising talent, mirroring their multi-faceted business needs in an ever-evolving cultural landscape. Fueled by data and analytics to further advance clients in developing their brands, the firm has a deep understanding of the unique opportunities available for clients to fully capitalize on their image, content production, marketing, brand partnerships, equity investment strategies, and community impact. This approach has proven successful with their wide range of clients, including Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion TE, Travis Kelce, Cleveland Browns All-Pro CB, Denzel Ward, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, 2022 Rising All- Star and 2nd Team All-Rookie NBA breakout, Bones Hyland and All-Pro CB Joe Haden to name a few.

About Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, reaching more than 117 million highly engaged followers globally. Our brand portfolio includes BUCKETS, JUKES, FTBL, HAYMAKERS, GYM HEROES, DEUCE LOVE, as well as the No. 1 sports podcast “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” a JUKES original production presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Our award-winning, original programming is led by some of the most popular voices in sports media who dish out the highlights, memes, takes, commentary, analysis, culture, and stories on the players and movements that are shaping the world of sports.

We hold one of the largest and most diverse digital libraries of sports IP in the world thanks to our partnerships with over 115 leading sports leagues who trust us with their content and to help them cultivate new audiences.

Our commitment to innovation in sports storytelling has made us a leading sports publisher to Snap, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. To see our media brands in action, please go to www.wave.tv.

*Wave Sports + Entertainment is incorporated as Bullpen Sports Network, Inc.

