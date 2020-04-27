CORRECTING AND REPLACING EVERTEC Announces Earnings Call Date and Time Change; First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on May 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Conference call time in title of this release dated April 27, 2020, should read: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (instead of 8:30 AM Eastern Time).

The corrected release reads:

EVERTEC Announces Earnings Call Date and Time Change; First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on May 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has changed the date and time of its previously announced earnings release and conference call in an attempt to not conflict with peer earnings calls. The Company will now host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review first quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2020 financial results will be issued shortly before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10142331. The replay will be available through Friday, May 15, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

