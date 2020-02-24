 Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Announces agreement to acquire Saba to enhance Cornerstone’s reach and accelerate innovation around how people learn and grow at work

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–People development solution provider Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced results1 for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company has provided supplemental financial information located on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com.

Acquisition of Saba:

Today, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Saba, a global leader in talent experience solutions, and a portfolio company of Vector Capital. Saba has a global revenue footprint and a complementary product portfolio to Cornerstone with approximately 3,300 clients. The Company will acquire Saba in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.395 billion. It has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

With the addition of Saba, Cornerstone will have an expanded reach and ability to help a larger, diverse group of clients realize the potential of their people with the right learning and development opportunities. The combined company will have more than 75 million users and serve approximately 7,000 organizations, of all sizes, around the globe.

Given the combination of significant cost synergies available with the acquisition and Saba’s best-in-class margins, Cornerstone expects to substantially increase unlevered free cash flow. The company expects to utilize the higher cash flow generation to further invest in state-of-the-art solutions to optimize people development, rapidly de-lever its balance sheet, and drive shareholder returns.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $149.6 million compared to a guided range of $145.0 million to $147.0 million. This represents an 8.2% increase compared to the prior year. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.4%.

This represents an 8.2% increase compared to the prior year. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.4%. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $141.7 million compared to a guided range of $141.0 million to $143.0 million. This represents a 12.2% increase compared to the prior year. Subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 12.4%.

This represents a 12.2% increase compared to the prior year. Subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 12.4%. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.6 million, yielding a margin of 7.1%, compared to $2.6 million and margin of 1.9% in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $28.3 million, yielding a margin of 18.9%, compared to $19.4 million and margin of 14.1% in the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, or a $0.15 diluted net income per share, compared to $(3.2) million and $(0.05) diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $28.3 million, or a $0.43 diluted net income per share, compared to $15.4 million and $0.24 diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.

Unlevered free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $54.7 million, yielding a margin of 36.6%, compared to $33.7 million, yielding a margin of 24.4%, in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Results:

Revenue for the full year of 2019 was $576.5 million compared to a guided range of $572.0 million to $574.0 million. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.5%.

Subscription revenue for the full year of 2019 was $543.0 million compared to a guided range of $542.0 million to $544.0 million. Subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 16.2%.

Annual recurring revenue as of December 31, 2019 was $575.0 million, compared to a guided range of $581.0 million to $590.0 million. This represents a 12.7% increase compared to the prior year. Annual recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 13.0%.

Operating income for the full year of 2019 was $11.9 million, yielding a margin of 2.1%, compared to $(7.8) million and margin of (1.4)% in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2019 was $88.8 million, yielding a margin of 15.4% compared to guided range of $85.5 million and $87.5 million.

Net loss for the full year of 2019 was $(4.1) million, or a $(0.07) diluted net loss per share, compared to $(33.8) million and $(0.58) diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2019 was $77.0 million, or a $1.17 diluted net income per share, compared to $47.0 million and $0.74 diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.

Unlevered free cash flow for the full year of 2019 was $90.2 million, yielding a margin of 15.6%, compared to a guided range of $86 million and $92 million.

“ We are proud of the company we have built over the last 20 years. And with today’s announcement regarding our acquisition of Saba, we are confident about our vision, capabilities and opportunity for the next 20 years. We believe the combined business will have the reach and resources to close the skills divide for millions of people around the world and yield substantial value for our clients and shareholders,” said Adam Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Recent Highlights:

The Company joined forces with Facebook to enhance the value of virtual reality training at work through Oculus integration in its learning management solution.

The Company acquired Clustree in order to accelerate the development of a skills engine to help organizations identify, develop, and deploy their talent for the roles needed today and in the future.

The Company joined Velocity Network Foundation to accelerate the development of a universal blockchain-powered network that will put people in control of their career credentials and provide organizations with transparent insights into their workforce potential.

“ We are confident that the operational changes we are making to the business combined with the expanded reach, engineering expertise, and the cost synergies we expect from the anticipated acquisition of Saba will position us for ongoing success,” noted Brian Swartz, Chief Financial Officer.

Stock Repurchase Program:

The Company has an authorization to repurchase up to $150 million of its common stock.

The following is a summary of the Company’s stock repurchases as of December 31, 2019:

Period # of Shares



Repurchased Average Price per



Share Total Expenditures



(in thousands) August 23, 2019 – August 31, 2019 66,955 $ 52.28 $ 3,500 September 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019 186,759 $ 53.7 $ 10,030 October 1, 2019 – October 31, 2019 163,047 $ 54.13 $ 8,826 November 1, 2019 – November 30, 2019 — $ — $ — December 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019 — $ — $ — Total 416,761 $ 53.64 $ 22,356

At December 31, 2019, $127.6 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Financial Outlook:

The following outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future. Please note, this guidance is for Cornerstone’s business today, and does not reflect the anticipated acquisition of Saba.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, the Company provides the following outlook:

Revenue between $147.0 million and $150.0 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 6.0% 2 , or 6.7% 3,4 on a constant currency basis.

, or 6.7% on a constant currency basis. Subscription revenue between $143.0 million and $145.0 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 9.7%2, or 10.5%3,4 on a constant currency basis.

1 Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release. In order to translate the financial outlook for entities reporting in GBP to USD and EUR to USD, the following exchange rates have been applied: 2 Exchange rate applied to revenue for the first quarter of 2020. $1.30 USD per GBP 3 Exchange rate from the first quarter of 2019 applied to calculate revenue growth for the first quarter of 2020 on a constant currency basis. $1.30 USD per GBP 4 Exchange rate from the first quarter of 2019 applied to calculate revenue growth for the first quarter of 2020 on a constant currency basis. $1.14 USD per EUR

Quarterly Conference Call

Cornerstone will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com. The live call can be accessed by dialing (877) 445-4619 (US) or (484) 653-6763 (outside the US) and referencing passcode: 3825969. A replay of the call will also be available at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com/investors/news-and-events/events/default.aspx or via telephone until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 2, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (outside the US), and referencing passcode: 3825969 and Web PIN: 1726.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a global people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise, and specialized focus to help them realize their people potential. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern content delivered in the flow of work, development-driven performance management and holistic workforce data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are successfully used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 187 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.csod.com.

Note: Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release and the quarterly conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance of our business, our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects, the demand for our offerings, our competitive position, general business conditions, the anticipated acquisition of Saba, and our expectations regarding certain financial measures including subscription revenue, capital expenditures, unlevered free cash flow, recurring revenue growth and operating margins. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscriptions for our solutions; the timing of when consulting services are delivered to new and existing customers by our services organization and implementation subcontractors; the complexity of deployments and product implementations, which can impact the timing of when revenue is recognized from new and existing customers; allowing our implementation subcontractors to contract directly with customers for implementation services; our shift to focusing on recurring revenue streams; our ability to compete as the learning and people development provider for organizations of all sizes; changes in the proportion of our customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; our ability to manage our growth, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; our ability to expand our enterprise and mid-market sales opportunities; our ability to maintain stable and consistent quota attainment rates; continued strong demand for learning and people development in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Japan; the timing and success of efforts to increase operational efficiency and cost containment; the timing and success of solutions offered by our competitors; unpredictable macro-economic conditions; the impact of foreign exchange rates; reductions in information technology spending; the success of our new product and service introductions; a disruption in our hosting network infrastructure; problems caused by security breaches; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in our solutions; the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; the loss of any of our key employees and our ability to locate qualified replacements; failure to protect our intellectual property; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war, natural disasters, or the ongoing coronavirus outbreak; changes in current tax or accounting rules; legal or political changes in local or foreign jurisdictions that decrease demand for, or restrict our ability to sell or provide, our products; the failure to achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations between the Company and Saba; the ability of the Company and Saba to successfully integrate their respective market opportunities, technology, products, personnel and operations; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the anticipated acquisition of Saba, including regulatory approval; and unanticipated costs or liabilities related to businesses that we acquire. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company has provided in this press release and the quarterly conference call held on the date hereof certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics. These non-GAAP financial measures include:

(i) non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is defined as cost of revenue less amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation, (ii) annual recurring revenue, which is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period, (iii) unlevered free cash flow, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and capitalized software costs plus cash paid for interest, (iv) unlevered free cash flow margin, which is defined as unlevered free cash flow divided by revenue, (v) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, which exclude, for the periods in which they are presented, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs, unrealized fair value adjustment on strategic investment, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, and excludes the impacts of unamortized stock-based compensation expense in applying the treasury method for determining the non-GAAP weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding, (vi) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, which exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets reflected in cost of revenue, (vii) non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income margin, which are defined as income (loss) from operations excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, and acquisition costs, (viii) non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, and acquisition costs, and (ix) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, each of which excludes stock-based compensation attributable to the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. In addition, the Company believes that the following non-GAAP adjustments are useful to management and investors for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature, and management believes that its exclusion provides additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and also provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Additionally, determining the fair value of certain stock-based awards involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of such awards.

The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature, and management believes that its exclusion provides additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and also provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Additionally, determining the fair value of certain stock-based awards involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of such awards. Amortization of intangible assets. The Company excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets because the expense is a non-cash item and management believes that its exclusion provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and allows for a useful comparison of its operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.

The Company excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets because the expense is a non-cash item and management believes that its exclusion provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and allows for a useful comparison of its operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs. For GAAP purposes, the Company is required to recognize the effective interest expense on its senior convertible notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.

For GAAP purposes, the Company is required to recognize the effective interest expense on its senior convertible notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Fair value adjustment on strategic investments. The Company views the increase or decrease in the fair value of its strategic investments as not indicative of operational performance during any particular period and believes that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.

The Company views the increase or decrease in the fair value of its strategic investments as not indicative of operational performance during any particular period and believes that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance. Restructuring. The Company excludes costs related to restructuring because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations and believes that the exclusion of these costs provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.

The Company excludes costs related to restructuring because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations and believes that the exclusion of these costs provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance. Acquisition costs. The Company excludes costs related to acquisitions because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations and believes that the exclusion of these costs provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. For prior periods, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31,



2019 December 31,



2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,907 $ 183,596 Short-term investments 201,579 204,732 Accounts receivable, net 131,105 125,300 Deferred commissions, current portion 33,215 25,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,512 34,940 Total current assets 612,318 574,099 Capitalized software development costs, net 50,023 45,416 Property and equipment, net 36,526 77,254 Operating right-of-use assets 72,944 — Deferred commissions, net of current portion 74,563 55,450 Long-term investments 60,192 1,250 Intangible assets, net 9,440 13,867 Goodwill 47,453 47,453 Other assets, net 2,642 3,437 Total assets $ 966,101 $ 818,226 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,803 $ 11,921 Accrued expenses 78,075 70,065 Deferred revenue, current portion 339,522 312,526 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,235 — Other liabilities 11,015 7,645 Total current liabilities 439,650 402,157 Convertible notes, net 293,174 288,967 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,945 13,275 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 67,195 — Facility financing obligation — 46,100 Other liabilities, non-current 655 2,484 Total liabilities 807,619 752,983 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 682,717 585,387 Accumulated deficit (524,680 ) (520,626 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 439 476 Total stockholders’ equity 158,482 65,243 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 966,101 $ 818,226

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 149,594 $ 138,247 $ 576,523 $ 537,891 Cost of revenue 1, 2 38,166 34,793 149,215 144,349 Gross profit 111,428 103,454 427,308 393,542 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1 56,722 52,354 227,733 224,635 Research and development 1 23,373 24,967 101,151 76,981 General and administrative 1 20,750 23,535 86,491 90,749 Restructuring 1 — — — 8,946 Total operating expenses 100,845 100,856 415,375 401,311 Income (loss) from operations 10,583 2,598 11,933 (7,769 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,924 1,653 8,178 7,796 Interest expense (5,416 ) (5,350 ) (21,559 ) (28,176 ) Other, net 2,804 (1,070 ) 84 (3,098 ) Other expense, net (688 ) (4,767 ) (13,297 ) (23,478 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 9,895 (2,169 ) (1,364 ) (31,247 ) Income tax provision (463 ) (1,004 ) (2,690 ) (2,595 ) Net income (loss) $ 9,432 $ (3,173 ) $ (4,054 ) $ (33,842 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.58 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 60,813 58,649 60,086 58,159 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 63,482 58,649 60,086 58,159

