CoreSite is the Platform of Choice for Media & Entertainment

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, supports the ever expanding needs of the media and entertainment industry as they look to differentiate their digital services and workflows.





Rising competitive pressures and insatiable content demand have prompted media and entertainment companies to evaluate and revolutionize their technology solutions. The unprecedented times experienced in the first half of 2020 have also given rise to more virtual events and content streaming. However, the digital media workflow is a complex challenge to solve at the best of times. Full digital media workflow requires a robust ecosystem of studios, post-production services, distribution companies, and numerous other entities to effectively deliver content to end users. It is inefficient and costly to try to manage all of these various providers on an individual basis to deliver an end product, especially considering physical distance between providers. As each company looks to digitally transform their business and utilize hybrid cloud for managing their workflow, they are looking for ways to interconnect and share the content across all of the various platforms and workstreams.

By designing an architecture with hyper-connected colocation at the center, CoreSite becomes a one-stop-shop that provides direct access to a complete ecosystem of networks, clouds, IT service providers and enterprises. Organizations will benefit from a more efficient workflow with a simple cross connect.

“In the broadcast industry, the ability to stay on the air no matter the situation is paramount to our success,” says Tab Butler, Senior Director of Media Management & Post Production, MLB Network. “As a local vendor partner, who has a dense and scalable work environment, CoreSite has proven to meet each of our business requirements, and be well equipped to handle all of our disaster recovery needs.”

By leveraging CoreSite’s expertise and historical performance record, media and entertainment companies have access to an optimal environment to transform and modernize digital business with the components for the most agile, dynamic infrastructure that can be adapted as demand or requirements change. CoreSite’s high-performance data centers, leading uptime, and hyper-connected ecosystems, deliver a holistic infrastructure solution to meet the industry’s needs.

“As a career-long advocate of technology for media and entertainment companies, I know that CoreSite is perfectly positioned to support the specific and demanding needs of this industry,” says Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales. “Across our entire portfolio, we’ve been able to bring together the vendors involved in the media supply chain – from creation to delivery. This has given us a strong story for media and entertainment prospects looking to create a more efficient workflow.”

Low Latency. High Performance. Happy End-Users.

Modern facilities that are able to support high-density requirements (up to 30kW per cabinet in most markets)

Deployments ranging from partial cabinets to private suites on a national footprint so you can seamlessly grow as needs evolve

Directly connect to partners and providers within the same building, reducing latency, improving network performance and saving on network costs

Save on data egress charges with direct access to leading cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle and IBM

Achieve 44% faster communications * to cloud availability zones compared to public Internet using high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects

Achieve 44% faster communications * to cloud availability zones compared to public Internet using high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects

in 2019 24x7x365 highly skilled on-site operations professionals

Where the Action Happens

Los Angeles Media & Entertainment Ecosystem

With over 780,000 square feet of data center space in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, CoreSite’s L.A. campus is home to over 35 media and entertainment companies, supported by over 330 networks, including global carriers, subsea cables, metro networks, CDNs, SDNs and more. In addition, CoreSite customers in L.A. benefit from native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle FastConnect and IBM Cloud Direct Link.

Northeastern Media & Entertainment Ecosystem

With over 284,000 square feet of data center space – and access to over 60 networks – in New York/New Jersey, CoreSite’s northeastern data center ecosystem is home to over 40 media and entertainment companies. CoreSite customers in New York/New Jersey also benefit from native access to AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.

*Calculations based on speed tests conducted by CoreSite of direct interconnection product vs. the public Internet and may not accurately reflect your performance improvements. These tests have not been independently verified by any third-party and should not be deemed to be an assurance or guarantee as to expected performance.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

