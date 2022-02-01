Convenience Store Industry Unites to Honor Hometown Heroes

Annual 24/7 Day event celebrates first responders and raises funds for disaster relief

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hometown heroes who serve their communities around the clock are being recognized this July 24, otherwise known as 24/7 Day.

An estimated 30,000 convenience stores across the country will celebrate their hometown heroes on 24/7 Day, recognizing first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals, and Red Cross volunteers who work 24/7 to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone.

Participating retailers each support 24/7 Day in their own unique way, from offering free coffee, fountain and frozen drinks to a free breakfast and free bottled water for first responders in uniform or with a badge. Hosted by the NACS Foundation, 24/7 Day also supports the American Red Cross by raising awareness and donations for this critical organization, while spotlighting the convenience store industry’s importance in supporting all local heroes in the communities in which they serve.

On average, the American Red Cross assists more than 21,000 people every day providing everything from disaster relief and support to humanitarian aid. For every $1 Red Cross donation, 90 cents is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

“Convenience retailers are often the first supporters to first responders. Thanks to their 24/7 operations, convenience stores are often the only place open to serve first responders and medical personnel working overnight hours. Convenience stores also help ensure fuel, water, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers during the duration of disaster events and have been instrumental as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation.

Convenience stores are in every community in the country; 93% of Americans live within just 10 minutes of a convenience store, including 86% of rural Americans. The country’s 148,000-plus convenience stores conduct 160 million transactions a day – the equivalent of serving half of the U.S. population daily.

Companies and organizations participating in this year’s 24/7 Day celebration include Sheetz (the 2022 “Community Advocate” sponsor), 1 Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, California Fuels and Convenience Alliance (CFCA), Casey’s, The Convenience Group LLC, Delek, ExtraMile, E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Fast Market, GPM Investments, GSTV, Handy Mart, High’s, Holiday Stationstores, The Hub Convenience Stores, Huck’s, Jiffy Stop, Jiffi Stop, Li’l Cricket, Loop Neighborhood Market, Maverik, Minit Mart, NENA, Next Door Store, Pilot Company, Quik Stop, R-Store, RaceTrac, Rapid Refill & Garrett’s Family Market, Roadrunner Markets, Rutter’s, Scotchman, Shore Stop, Spinx, St. Romain Oil, Town Star, Village Pantry, Wawa, Yesway, and Young’s.

A complete listing of participants is at 247Day.org.

“Families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” said Ann McKeough, chief development officer for the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope you will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who do so much for all us in our most difficult moments.”

In addition visiting a convenience store on 24/7 Day, the NACS Foundation invites the public to also take part by:

Donating to the American Red Cross directly to support its work in communities

Use the hashtags #247Day and #ConvenienceCares to show how you support your hometown heroes

Sharing stories of appreciation for first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals, Red Cross volunteers and other local heroes in their community on social media

