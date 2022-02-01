Consumer Data Industry Association Names Dan Smith as New President and CEO

25-Year consumer financial services veteran to join CDIA after leading regulatory affairs for Consumer Bankers Association

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA), the voice of the consumer reporting industry, today announced the appointment of Dan Smith as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 12. Smith joins CDIA from the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA) where he has served as Executive Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs since 2020. A 25-year industry veteran, Smith is regarded as a leading authority on state policymaking, as well as consumer protection laws and regulations in all areas of consumer financial services.

“Dan has deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of the critical role that CDIA member companies play in the lives of millions of Americans,” said Jennifer Burns, Chairman of the CDIA Board of Directors. “We are committed to the continuous evolution of the credit reporting ecosystem to support greater consumer access to credit and mainstream financial services and look forward to furthering our mission under Dan’s leadership.”

Smith brings more than 25 years of legislative and regulatory experience at the federal and state levels to CDIA. Before CBA, Smith served as Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the American Banker Association’s (ABA) Card Policy Counsel. Prior to ABA, Smith served as the first Assistant Director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) Office of Financial Institutions and Business Liaison, where he played an instrumental role in building both the office and its framework. Smith also held the position of Director of Industry and State Relations for Freddie Mac, where he was responsible for legislative, regulatory, and industry issues in all 50 states.

“CDIA members play an essential role in the U.S. economy by using data responsibly to meet the unique needs of consumers, businesses, and governments,” said Smith. “I’m thrilled to join such a talented and dedicated team and look forward to working with leaders throughout our industry to increase CDIA’s advocacy and promote greater awareness of our work.”

