Connect with ASCO Power Technologies at the 2022 CAHED Trade Show This May

ASCO Power will show its latest critical power innovations through its Digital Hub at the 2022 Colorado Association of Healthcare Engineers and Directors Trade Show.

Attendees can experience ASCO’s interactive product and service displays and see critical power equipment in operation using virtual reality technology.

Attendees can connect with ASCO experts who can explain critical power concepts and optimize critical power solutions.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, will highlight its latest innovations at the 2022 Colorado Association of Healthcare Engineers and Directors Trade Show in May. Attendees can meet seasoned ASCO experts and experience the ASCO Digital Hub that shows how ASCO critical power solutions benefit facilities across a range of industries, highlighted using the latest Virtual Reality technology.

The event will be held on May 5 and 6, 2022, on the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, USA. Electrical Consultants, Hospital Facility Maintenance, Electrical Contractors, and Service Organizations are encouraged to attend.

The ASCO display, located at Booth 4, will highlight Transfer Switch, Load Bank, Critical Power Management Appliances, and Paralleling Switchgear solutions through the ASCO Digital Hub. The Digital Hub explores the entire range of ASCO Power products, with its Interactive 3D Facility that enables attendees to take a close look at equipment and learn how ASCO solutions improve power reliability and streamline compliance. The hub’s Video Library presents critical power summaries, FAQs, and expert perspectives. Using the hub’s virtual reality tools, attendees can operate ASCO critical power equipment and see power devices in operation to learn how ASCO solves backup power challenges in Healthcare Facilities. By visiting the ASCO exhibit, attendees can:

Learn about the latest ASCO technologies, products, solutions, and applications

Get a closer look at equipment through our digital tools and 360-degree videos

Network with ASCO experts and industry peers

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technical expertise that is unmatched in the industry. Here are some of the ASCO Experts attendees will meet at the 2022 CAHED Trade Show:

Pinakin Patel, System Architect – Western Region



20+ years in Application Engineering

Michael Agas, Field Sales Engineer



4+ years in Application Engineering and Sales

Lara Kirkland, Field Sales Engineer



20+ years with ASCO Sales

Justin Facente, Area Sales Manager



15+ years with ASCO Sales

Visit the ASCO Events page for registration information and event details.

Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more about ASCO products and services.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

