Computer Graphics Conference SIGGRAPH 2020 Encourages Creators to ‘Think Beyond’

Submissions Open for Event’s First-ever Trip to Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACMSIGGRAPH–Guided by a vision to “Think Beyond” from Conference Chair Kristy Pron, media arts and pipeline developer at Walt Disney Imagineering, SIGGRAPH 2020 is seeking submissions for the event’s first-ever trip to the U.S. capital. For its 47th year, the conference will take place 19–23 July 2020 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.





“With our first visit to D.C., we are approaching our new host city as a unique opportunity to think beyond traditional ideas of computer graphics,” noted Pron. “We also hope to inspire connections across new and existing professional communities. My committee and I invite creators from around the world to challenge contemporary notions and expand the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques by sharing their groundbreaking projects this summer.”

Known as the place to debut new research in computer graphics and interactive techniques, the conference is also increasingly focused on real-time applications of existing technologies. Nowhere is this focus more apparent than through its Real-Time Live!, one-night-only event. In addition to seeking real-time demonstrations, SIGGRAPH 2020 will continue a focus area on adaptability for the second year, targeting technological advancements designed for people with disabilities.

Currently accepting submissions in multiple categories — such as projects showcasing computer graphics and interactive techniques applications in artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, ray tracing, animation, augmented reality, research, visual effects, and more — open programs and deadlines include:

11 February – Appy Hour, Courses, Emerging Technologies, Groovy Graphics, Immersive Pavilion, Panels, Production Sessions, SIGGRAPH Labs, Student Volunteers, Talks, VR Theater

– Appy Hour, Courses, Emerging Technologies, Groovy Graphics, Immersive Pavilion, Panels, Production Sessions, SIGGRAPH Labs, Student Volunteers, Talks, VR Theater 17 March – Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater

– Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater 7 April – Real-Time Live!

– Real-Time Live! 28 April – Posters

To submit your work for consideration by SIGGRAPH 2020’s highly qualified juries, visit: s2020.SIGGRAPH.org/submissions. All deadlines are 22:00 UTC/GMT.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2020

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2020, the 47th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place from 19–23 July at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Contacts

Emily Drake



Media Relations Manager



+ 1.312.673.4758



[email protected]