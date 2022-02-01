Compucom Named Leader in 2022 ISG Future of Work – Services and Solutions U.S. Report

Report highlights Compucom’s key differentiators of experience-focused services and strong device management

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading managed IT services provider, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services and Solutions report. The report highlights Compucom’s category leadership, due to its experience-focused services portfolio, analytics-driven mindset and device management capabilities.





“The employee experience has gone through unprecedented change the past couple of years,” said Mick Slattery, Compucom CEO. “The pandemic accelerated the move to more remote and hybrid work hastening the need to upgrade tech and improve the employee experience. Compucom has been at the intersection of providing the best distributed technology and digital workplace solutions for our customers for more than three decades.”

According to Information Services Group (ISG), Compucom is a leader in the highly competitive managed service provider (MSP) space for both Large Accounts and Midmarket categories. ISG noted the company’s focus on overall employee experience as a strong element of the rating.

“Compucom’s capabilities around device lifecycle management, deployment, maintenance and support services provide employee experience-, satisfaction- and productivity-focused outcomes for clients,” said Mrinal Rai, ISG principal analyst. “Its strong presence in the U.S. is a strong factor contributing to its leadership position in the ISG Provider Lens report.”

The company also has a strong analytics-driven mindset, ISG noted. Compucom leverages data from devices, operating systems and applications through telemetry and combines this data with employee survey responses to get real-time visibility of technology performance. Additionally, Compucom analyzes endpoint data, performs root cause analysis (RCA) and develops automated solutions to resolve the issue automatically.

Four additional qualifications stood out to ISG including the company’s:

Comprehensive device management delivery and services that support companies across North America using its partnerships with OEM vendors.

that support companies across North America using its partnerships with OEM vendors. Device lifecycle management capabilities from procurement to disposal, with high visibility and opportunities to save costs.

from procurement to disposal, with high visibility and opportunities to save costs. UEM support that includes Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager, Endpoint Manager and Intune and is a preferred partner for Jamf to support Apple endpoint management.

that includes Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager, Endpoint Manager and Intune and is a preferred partner for Jamf to support Apple endpoint management. Focus on flexible support with enterprise-grade services such as onsite and remote support and device choices, covering 95 percent of North America with Compucom technicians with same–day service.

ISG also named Compucom a Product Challenger in three categories: Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services and Managed Employee Experience Services in the U.S. and also in the Managed Workplace Services – End User Technology in the U.S. Public Sector category.

“We’re proud to maintain our leadership standing in ISG’s annual Future of Work – Services and Solutions report,” Slattery said. “Thanks to our talented and committed associates, Compucom continues to grow by providing frictionless experience out of the box, with automated, onsite, and remote support. We thank ISG for recognizing the hard work our associates put in every day.”

