Company Profile for Midwest Retail Properties
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states.
Company:
Midwest Retail Properties
Headquarters Address:
7777 Bonhomme Avenue
Suite 1700
St. Louis, MO 63105
Main Telephone:
314.690.2777
Website:
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Construction & Property
Key Executives:
CEO: Joseph McClary
|
President: Jordan Breck
Director of Leasing
|
Contact:
John Cusumano
Phone:
314.628.8499
Email:
|
Director of Real Estate
|
Contact:
Mac O’Keefe
Phone:
314.439.8301
Email:
|
Director of Property Management
|
Contact:
Jen Raby
Phone:
636.323.4519
Email: