Company Profile for Midwest Retail Properties

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states.

Company:

 Midwest Retail Properties

 

 

Headquarters Address:

7777 Bonhomme Avenue

 

Suite 1700

 

St. Louis, MO 63105

 

 

Main Telephone:

314.690.2777

 

 

Website:

www.mrpstl.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Construction & Property

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Joseph McClary

 

President: Jordan Breck

 

 

Director of Leasing

 

Contact:

John Cusumano

Phone:

314.628.8499

Email:

[email protected]

 

 

Director of Real Estate

 

Contact:

Mac O’Keefe

Phone:

314.439.8301

Email:

[email protected]

 

 

Director of Property Management

 

Contact:

Jen Raby

Phone:

636.323.4519

Email:

[email protected]

 

