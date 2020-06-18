Company Profile for Astranis Space Technologies Corp

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astranis is building small, low-cost telecommunications satellites to connect the four billion people who currently do not have access to the internet. Each spacecraft operates from GEO with a next-generation design of only 350 kg, utilizing a proprietary software-defined radio payload. Astranis launched a first test satellite into orbit in 2018 and is now underway with its first commercial program—a satellite to provide broadband internet for Alaska that will more than triple the available bandwidth across the state.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised over $100M from top Silicon Valley investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Venrock, with a team of over 100 including world-class engineers from SpaceX, Boeing, Skybox, Qualcomm, Apple, and Google.

Company:

Astranis Space Technologies Corp

 

 

Headquarters Address:

420 BRYANT ST

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94107

 

 

Main Telephone:

650-395-7255

 

 

Website:

https://www.astranis.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Hardware

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: John Gedmark

 

CTO: Ryan McLinko

 

CFO: Michael Mancini

 

 

Chief of Staff

 

Contact:

Christian Keil

Phone:

952-356-5787

Email:

[email protected]

 

