Company Leadership Takes a Lot of Work, Listening

By Andy Marken – [email protected]

“I don’t gripe to *you*, Reiben. I’m a captain. There’s a chain of command. Gripes go up, not down. I don’t gripe to you. I don’t gripe in front of you.” – Captain Miller, “Saving Private Ryan,” Dreamworks, 1998

People have been spending too much **** time pontificating on how AI is going to take over, make things all better and clean up all the messes we made.

Back in 2019, we think Ginni Rommety, IBM’s CEO, was secretly delighted when Harish Natarajan beat the company’s Miss Debater in a live showdown at the firm’s Think Conference in San Francisco.

It reinforced what she had been saying all along … it isn’t artificial intelligence.

Call it what it is … augmented/assisted intelligence.

Ms. Rommety’s replacement – Shantanu Narayen – and other CEOs have to guide, build, reshape, grow their companies in a way that is similar to the Think Conference faceoff debate.

Tools/technology like AI can help your business, but it takes good bosses to make good companies.

As Natarajan explained following his win, debaters need to:

Process vast amounts of information

Consider/construct relevant arguments

Make the points/arguments matter to the audience

Use language, emotions, rhetoric and examples that resonate with the audience

Most companies, management and teams are under unprecedented pressure today, so using something that will give them assistance and perhaps even an edge seems logical.

Of course it also gives them a scapegoat, something beside themselves, to blame when things go to hell in a handbasket!

Management have always been under pressure to call the right shots, make the right moves but it just keeps getting more complicated because life keeps getting more and more complicated.

Strategic leaders today have to focus on long-term goals with new ways of thinking about the world, the businesses around them, the people around them and themselves.

Sharing Vision –The most important tasks today’s CEO has is to set the vision of the company and develop senior managers who can efficiently and effectively help the team(s) make the most of near-term challenges and opportunities.

They plan ahead, keep their attention focused on goal-oriented plans and don’t let short-term distractions sway their focus.

Well founded managers/leaders find ways to move the team past its threshold and past its own limitations to achieve what they couldn’t do before.

Along the way, they solve problems; get things done; meet deadlines; make deals; move toward the organization’s long-term goals and please team members and customers.

After all, if managers/leaders aren’t pleasing team members and customers, they don’t have a business!

It’s becoming a two-pronged problem as organizations shift from a structured hierarchy to networks of teams.

As we have seen, a growing number of workforces have become outspoken against management decisions:

Google’s team walked out regarding government contracts, departure golden parachutes provided to senior executives relieved under questionable circumstances and spoke out on the firm’s agreement to censor content coming into China in return for access to citizens. Now they’re wondering aloud how long they’ll have a job.

Facebook’s team (and governmental oversight) pushed back against management for activities with Cambridge Analytics, personal privacy and more. Zuck solved the problem by changing the company name and changing the company’s view of tomorrow that only he can see.

Twitter is…who knows what now that they operate with a minimal staff and mercurial boss and folks are floating in limbo waiting for a real corporate goal/image.

Firms are under increased pressure to become more transparent and more pro-active– especially in the areas of sexual harassment and discrimination in addition to providing greater flexibility of work based on physical proximity.

Positional leadership by virtue of title/position is being aggressively challenged.

Because organizations are becoming flatter and more diverse, CEOs and senior management now have the challenge of inspiring team loyalty because of their expertise, vision, judgement.

Thought Leadership – When the organization’s foundation, precepts and goals are clearly understood throughout the organization and communications is open/transparent, it is easier and more satisfying for employees to handle the day-to-day tasks and meet short-term goals.

The CEO should focus his/her attention on developing an understanding internally/externally on the foundation/history of the firm and its focus/direction as well as its mission and its long-range goals.

It is this face, this personality that binds stakeholders to the company.

Even Marc Benioff, co-founder/co-CEO of Salesforce, who not only constantly reminded stakeholders of the founding precepts of the company has tried to focus clear, concise attention on the firm’s need to set an example of what organizations must do to ensure diversity and equality internally and externally.

Now those words sound a little hallow.

CEOs like Marc, Ginni, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Tim Cook and others who don’t conduct business with their eyes wide shut are individuals who can shape and articulate their brand’s image in a clear, concise manner.

Their task continues to be the need to spell out how the firm will act, react and interact with employees, business partners and governments.

But as organizations grow flatter and more diverse, they require team leaders who are strong and focused enough to lead at all levels of the company.

Team Effort – First line managers are integrally and openly involved in the success of the team and the corporation. If they can’t equally share the successes and failures, strengths and shortcomings; the results can be a disaster.

First-line managers who set the pace aren’t supervisors who simply make their numbers and quarterly/annual goals. Instead, they have to be skilled coaches who can use the CEO’s vision, direction as a launching pad to attract, inspire and retain great people.

As the rigid chain of command management style becomes a distant memory, the new breed of self-motivated managers will set direction, inspire leadership and achieve collaboration across generations, geographies, functions and teams.

The big problem that will arise for management is that they will have to deal with a workforce that is always connected but only occasionally physically together.

Executives have to consider the impact and how to cope with this new environment and breed of employee because it is suddenly more difficult to create a common identity and purpose with a workforce that seldom comes together.

This shift in attitude from a common focus and goal(s) to simply making a living has been the underlying reason employees have been vocal (and critical) of corporate plans, programs and activities.

Herding Cats – The CEO and his/her senior management have to develop new guidelines and rules to ensure company employees (regardless of age, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity and religion) are able to work together smoothly to achieve the team’s and organization’s common goals and objectives.

The challenge of focusing and managing the new organizations in the face of employee campus-style political activism is tougher than herding cats.

The more technical the company’s mission, the more likely its focus and bromide-filled mission statement can be wielded as tools to organize employees against leadership–as we have seen in recent years.

Like individuals, companies have lives and firms need to assess, reassess what it is doing, why it is doing it and how it fits into today’s/tomorrow’s environment.

According to A.C. Nielson, many brands that are current leaders in their respective categories will lose their positions in less than two years because they aren’t continually evolving, changing their organization and refocusing its activities and team.

The only way CEOs can buoy firms through the inevitable sales valleys is by focusing on tomorrow and enabling team manager guidance today, which means senior management must continually provide:

Complete awareness among managers of the firm’s long-range goals

Clearly defined corporate objectives and direction

Enhanced insights into competitive positions and market conditions

Consistent internal and external communications emphasizing fair, equitable treatment of all of its stakeholders

A positive accounting to customers of the firm’s activities, efforts, position in the industry and the marketplace

Improved understanding of the organization within the business, market, financial communities

Open communications on the company, its objectives, its direction, its business/relationship commitment to employees, suppliers, directors, the media, early adopters.

Regis McKenna once noted that the average company loses half of its customers every five years, half of its employees every four years and half of its investors every year.

Today those figures have again been cut in half.

Senior management has to stay ahead of these changes to ensure the company deals with everyone – internally/externally – in a positive, pro-active manner.

And they have to be able to openly listen even when it is uncomfortable because you never know where the next great idea might come from.

With things constantly changing, remember what Private Jackson said, “Sir… I have an opinion on this matter.”

Then realize you don’t know all the answers so you can objectively listen and make things work as Captain Miller did when he responded, “Well, by all means, share it with the squad.”

Andy Marken – [email protected] – is an author of more than 800 articles on management, marketing, communications, industry trends in media & entertainment, consumer electronics, software and applications. Internationally recognized marketing/communications consultant with a broad range of technical and industry expertise especially in storage, storage management and film/video production fields. Extended range of relationships with business, industry trade press, online media and industry analysts/consultants.