Community Health Plan of Washington Offering Medicaid Coverage in Five New Washington Counties Beginning in 2021

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) is happy to announce that beginning January 1, 2021, it is returning as a Medicaid (Apple Health) health plan in the Pierce and North Central regions of Washington (Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan counties). CHPW, Washington’s local not-for-profit Medicaid managed care plan, has been named an “Apparently Successful Bidder” by the Health Care Authority (HCA) to offer care for the physical, behavioral, and social needs for Medicaid-eligible Washingtonians in these regions.

The HCA released a Request for Proposal in April to potentially increase the number of Managed Care Organizations (MCO) for Medicaid (Apple Health) operating in regions across Washington to expand choice and improve services, given the expected growth of uninsured people resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly awarded regions will bring CHPW’s total Medicaid service area to 24 counties across the state. CHPW currently provides coverage to close to 250,000 Washingtonians through its Medicaid and Medicare programs.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to deliver CHPW’s brand of whole person care to people in these additional counties, in which we have significant and historic ties,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington/Community Health Network of Washington. “At CHPW, we believe in the power of community and value our deep relationships with community partners across the state to support and provide services for all aspects of a person’s health and well-being. We are especially proud of our demonstrated commitment to providing integrated services for persons with behavioral health conditions to ensure seamless treatment and support.”

Among the items noted in CHPW’s response to the RFP are the organization’s leadership in expanding telehealth services and behavioral health innovations with clinical experts, CHPW provider partners, and other respected institutions across Washington State, including the University of Washington. CHPW is participating with UW in several research studies implementing collaborative care in more complex patient populations.

“CHPW has consistently served as a steadfast and mission-driven partner, from working closely with our direct-service clinical staff, assisting in the coordination of care whenever a member was in need, all the way to the highest levels of contracting and administration,” said Mary Stone-Smith, MA, LMHC, Vice President, Family Behavioral Health, Catholic Community Services of Western Washington.

About CHPW

Founded in 1992 by a network of federally-qualified community health centers (CHCs) in Washington State, Community Health Plan of Washington is a community-governed, not-for-profit health plan formed to provide health care coverage, coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. The mission of CHPW is to deliver accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the health of Washington communities and to make managed care participation beneficial for community-responsive providers. CHPW serves approximately 250,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare across the State of Washington. CHPW’s aim is to advance health equity and improve the lives of the people it serves by addressing the barriers to health and well-being. Its parent, Community Health Network of Washington, through its 20 CHCs and 160 clinics serves nearly one million individuals in communities across the state, providing primary care, behavioral health services, dental and a wide-range of additional social support services. To learn more, visit chpw.org or connect on LinkedIn. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About the Health Care Authority

The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) is committed to whole-person care, integrating physical health and behavioral health services for better results and healthier residents.

HCA purchases health care for more than 2.5 million Washington residents through Apple Health (Medicaid), the Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) Program, the School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) Program, and the COFA Islander Health Care Program. As the largest health care purchaser in the state, we lead the effort to transform health care, helping ensure Washington residents have access to better health and better care at a lower cost.

