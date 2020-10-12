CommScope to Demonstrate 10G Virtualized Networks and In-Home Experiences at SCTE

HFC network evolution, Wi-Fi 6E connected home, experts in 17 presentations and panels

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommScope announced that it will demonstrate its vision for 10G and virtualized networks as well as the in-home experiences that will follow—at this year’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

CommScope’s demonstrations will center around key advancements in operator solutions for the access network and the connected home. In the industry’s drive to 10G and virtualization, CommScope is leading the way with its Virtual Headend Portfolio, offering a complete range of solutions for virtualizing the four primary planes of modern operator networks: data, video, control, and management. In addition, CommScope’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) demonstrations will show the technology’s ability to unlock the potential of 5G to compete with fixed-line services in urban and sub-urban areas.

As operators continue to evolve their HFC networks, pushing physical processing to the fiber node, CommScope is adding a new range of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions to its portfolio to address the need for a greater density of more powerful node-based Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices. These solutions enable operators—like Mediacom, which deployed CommScope’s full end-to-end solution in its 10G trial network—to take the next step in evolving their HFC networks. In particular, the E6000r family of R-PHY Shelf products is making deployment faster and easier—powering the shift towards DAAs and virtualized networks for leading global operators like Norlys(Stofa), Tele Columbus AG and Vidanet.

Following on from a prior announcement, Norlys (Stofa) is adding new innovation to their R-PHY network which is currently leveraging the E6000 Core and NC2000 R-PHY nodes. The network operator is deploying CommScope’s R-PHY Shelf solution which is highly optimized for deployments at smaller hub sites. The CommScope R-PHY Shelf is leveraging the field proven, mature and feature-rich technology similar to the E6000n Remote PHY Device currently deployed by Norlys at large scale for node-based deployments. The introduction of the CommScope E6000r Remote PHY Shelf enables Norlys to introduce Gigabit services while innovating and future proofing the network further.

CommScope’s vision for 10G extends throughout the connected home of the future. Ziply Fiber recently selected CommScope X5 Wi-Fi 6 extenders to enhance its wireless presence in their subscribers’ homes. The company also announced several recent additions to its extensive portfolio of DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 modems and gateways. At SCTE, CommScope experts will be discussing plans for the recently announced Wi-Fi 6E standard in delivering the next-generation of low-latency, deterministic wireless experiences for video, gaming, augmented and virtual reality, and more.

Today, CommScope’s offers operators a number of ways to extend and maximize their in-home wireless networks. The cloud-based HomeAssure managed Wi-Fi service delivery platform is a leading example, ensuring a quality customer experience across increasingly complex and mixed wireless environments. With in-depth data collection and analytics, the platform pro-actively identifies and resolves Wi-Fi issues before they impact customers.

CommScope will be demonstrating two platforms that are evolving the set-top category: streamers, a growing category of video devices designed to meet the needs of service providers to aggregate streaming services as well the capabilities of its Smart Media Device in powering voice-video experiences on the television and enabling new applications in digital health, education, and business.

“SCTE is very different this year, but the theme of improving network capacity and speed in both the downlink and uplink is familiar and one that we’re building into important advances throughout our portfolio and in operator networks around the world,” said Morgan Kurk, CTO, CommScope. “At this year’s show, we’re demonstrating our vision for tomorrow’s cable networks—both wired and wireless, throughout the home and beyond. Our updated end-to-end portfolio is a testament to our focus on providing customers with unmatched choice as they make some of the biggest evolutionary leaps in their access and home networks. We’ve taken the show’s theme of ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ and are showcasing to our operator customers what’s possible with this next generation of connectivity.”

CommScope will be weighing in on the industry’s most important topics in 17 separate presentations and panels throughout this year’s SCTE. Tune in to hear from our thought leaders and subject matter experts on coping with bandwidth spikes, utilizing DOCSIS 4.0 for xHaul and revenue generation, testing Low-Latency DOCSIS, Wi-Fi 6/6E and 6 GHz, using big data to enhance public Wi-Fi, improving the customer experience through AI, and more.

