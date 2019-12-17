CommScope Enables Ubiquitous High-Speed Broadband Access with 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gateway

Support for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G NR expands operators’ ability to deliver next-generation services via cellular wireless networks

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—CommScope today announced added support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) wireless connectivity on its NVG558 fixed wireless access (FWA) gateway platform. Combined with the platform’s existing support for 4G LTE and 3.5 GHz CBRS connectivity, these new capabilities expand operators’ ability to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 Series of advanced PON, xDSL, and FWA gateways.

The NVG558 FWA Gateway platform provides operators the flexibility to deliver 5G NR over sub-6 GHz today and take advantage of mmWave deployments as they become more widespread. Cellular networks represent a significant opportunity for operators to offer internet and triple-play services to suburban and underserved customers. Approximately 29 million suburban Americans do not have access to 25 Mbps or faster broadband*. The latest version of the NVG558 enables operators to offer customers high-speed fixed wireless broadband services over 5G NR, 4G LTE, and 3.5 GHz CBRS networks using the same flexible, multi-application gateway platform they use to provide wireline broadband services.

The platform also offers subscriber self-install capabilities to help operators reduce truck-rolls and customer installation wait times, lowering costs and improving the overall customer experience. In addition, all NVG500 Series gateways support Docker® containers. This enables operators to rapidly prototype and deliver new broadband applications and services without having to take the time to integrate them into the platform’s firmware and complete lengthy lab approvals and field trials.

“As operators build out their 5G networks, many want to maximize the value of these networks by using them to offer fixed wireless broadband services to customers,” said Joe Chow, senior vice president and segment leader, Customer Premises Equipment at CommScope. “The new version of the NVG558 offers these operators a flexible platform for delivering customers smart-home devices, video streaming, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and other next-generation services using high-speed 5G NR wireless networks.”

Product Highlights

Like CommScope’s other NVG500 Series gateways—including the NVG578 10G GPON gateway—the NVG558 offers:

Dual-band or tri-band 802.11ac (Wi-Fi® 5) and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6) options

CommScope HomeAssure™ for smart, whole-home Wi-Fi

Optional IoT service capability

Docker container support for simplified application deployment

Deep Packet Inspection support for advanced Wi-Fi management, Quality of Service,and Parental Controls

IPTV video optimization

Availability

The sub-6 GHz 5G NR version of the NVG558 will begin sampling for select customers in Q1 2020. The mmWave 5G NR version will begin sampling in Q3 2020.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Wireless are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

* Source: A. Tomer, E. Kneebone, R. Shivaram. Signs of Digital Distress. The Brookings Institution. Sept 2017. This phenomenon of underserved broadband is being observed in metro areas across the globe.

