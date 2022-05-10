Comics Featuring Debuts of Batman, Spiderman, X-Men & Wonder Woman Hit the Market in Single Sale

DC Detective Comics #27, Marvel Amazing Fantasy #15, Superman #1 & Batman #1 Headline Blockbuster Auction of Some of the Rarest & Most Desirable Comic Books

Original Green Lantern Cover Art by Iconic Illustrator Gil Kane & More Than 700 Items Unveiled in Goldin Elite Auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Some of the most illustrious and sought-after comics of all time, including DC Detective Comics #27, Marvel Amazing Fantasy #15, Superman #1, Marvel X-Men #1 and Batman #1, among other ultra-rare comic books, have just hit the market in a single sale. Comics featuring the first appearances of the most iconic superheroes ever, including Batman, Spider-Man, X-Men and Wonder Woman are among the headliners of the May Elite sale at Goldin.

The rare comic book items up for sale include:

“It’s rare to have even one of these amazing books featuring the first appearances of these culturally iconic heroes in a collection, let alone all of them,” said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. “We are so honored to be able to showcase so many pillars of the comic world in one sale. When you add to that the one-of-a-kind original Gil Kane Green Lantern art, this auction is going to turn a lot of heads in the hobby.”

In addition to the marquee comic books and art, the May Elite Auction also features hundreds of pop-culture items that any collector will love. These include a 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel PMG Green #5 Spider-Man (#02/10) card; a near complete set of 1977 Topps Star Wars Cards with autographs of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford; a set of 1998 Japanese Pokemon TCG Trophy Pikachu No #1, 2, and 3 Trainer cards; and many more.

The Goldin Elite Auction is a carefully curated sale of the rarest and most sought-after collectible items across sports, comic books, pop culture, movies, music and more. For the complete list of items, visit: https://goldin.co/buy. Featuring more than 700 items overall, the auction is predicted to smash industry records when it closes on May 21.

