ComEd Launches Second Annual Summer Solstice Photo Contest

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComEdphotocontest–ComEd is celebrating the start of summer by inviting photographers of all skill levels to compete for prizes in its Summer Solstice Photo Contest. Entrants can submit photos of sunrises and sunsets from June 1 through the Summer Solstice on June 21. The solstice marks the official start of summer and produces the most sunlight of any day in the year. ComEd’s inaugural contest last year yielded 1,816 photo entries, including beautiful sunsets and sunrises showcasing Chicago’s magnificent skyline, the shores of Lake Michigan, rural settings, landscapes, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements.

“After seeing such enthusiasm for the photo contest last year, we are happy to bring it back,” said Scott Vogt, ComEd’s vice president of strategy and energy policy. “The contest is a great way for us to share the beauty of summer and it gives customers a chance to learn about their options for participating in solar energy and the benefits of clean, renewable energy.”

Contest participants with the top four entries will receive an Apple Watch Series 7, while a grand prize winner will receive an Apple Watch Series 7 and a private tour for four at the Adler Planetarium. The contest is open to residents in the ComEd service territory who are 18 years of age or older. Only photos taken within ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory are eligible to win, and location must be provided with submissions. More information about ComEd’s northern Illinois territory can be found here.

Participants can submit their photo to the contest webpage between June 1 and June 21, 2022. There is a limit of one entry per person. On the contest webpage, participants will find information about the summer solstice and links to solar energy resources, including the solar calculator, which estimates the cost of solar projects and associated potential savings.

To learn more about this year’s competition and view last year’s winning photos click here.

More than 26,000 private solar systems have been connected to ComEd’s smart grid and more than 20,000 ComEd customers subscribe to community solar. Community solar subscribers receive bill credits for their portion of the electricity generated by the project. ComEd expects to have more than 80 community solar projects connected to its grid by the end of this year

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

