Colorfront Launches Express Dailies 2020 On Mac Pro With Annual Rental License

Budapest, December 10, 2019 – Coinciding with Apple’s launch of the latest Mac Pro workstation, Colorfront (www.colorfront.com) – the Academy, Emmy and HPA Award-winning developer of high-performance dailies and transcoding systems for motion pictures, broadcast, OTT and commercials – today announced a new, annual rental model for Colorfront Express Dailies that dramatically reduces the cost of operating the software.

Launching in Q1 2020, Colorfront’s subscription service enables users to rent Express Dailies 2020 for an annual fee of $5,000 USD, including maintenance support, updates and upgrades. Additionally, the availability of Apple’s brand-new Pro Display XDR, designed for use with the new Mac Pro, makes on-set HDR monitoring, enabled by Colorfront systems, a more financially viable proposition than ever before.

Express Dailies 2020 supports 6K HDR/SDR workflow along with the very latest camera and editorial formats including Apple ProRes and Apple ProRes RAW, ARRI MXF-wrapped ProRes, ARRI Alexa LF and Alexa Mini LF ARRIRAW, Sony Venice 5.0, Blackmagic RAW 1.5, and Codex HDE (High Density Encoding).

Colorfront’s subscription service delivers an unrivaled price/performance proposition for those investing in the latest high-end, high-throughput Mac Pro just launched by Apple. Express Dailies 2020 is optimized for unparalleled speed of 6K HDR/SDR dailies processing on the new Mac Pro running MacOS Catalina, leveraging the performance of the Mac Pro’s Intel Xeon 28 core CPU processor and multi-GPU rendering.

Colorfront Transkoder, On-Set Dailies and Express Dailies systems have supported HDR graphical user interface monitors and HDR video output monitoring for several years. Now, Apple’s new 32-inch Retina 6K LED Pro Display XDR considerably lowers the cost of bringing professional HDR reference monitoring on-set, and this becomes even more financially viable with the combination of the Express Dailies 2020 running on the latest Mac Pro.

“Colorfront Express Dailies 2020 rental option delivers great value for money,” said Aron Jaszberenyi, managing director of Colorfront. “When combined with the new Apple Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, Express Dailies 2020 gives very powerful new options for filmmakers wanting to take full advantage of 6K HDR/SDR workflows and HDR on-set.”

