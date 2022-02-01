Coder Announces First Multi-Cloud, Multi-Compute Integrated Development Environment Platform

Provides developers instant productivity working from anywhere with security built-in

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDE—Coder, developers of code-server, today announced the release of a new open source project that gives developers and data scientists a consistent, secure, yet flexible way to create cloud workspaces in minutes. The Coder developer platform maximizes productivity by eliminating the lost time and toil of setup – and reduces exposure to security threats.

Coder offloads development workloads from local workstations to cloud servers. This enables developer environments to be set up in minutes with build, test, and compilation done on powerful cloud servers. Source code and data are secured behind the corporate firewall. Coder provides teams with a platform to adopt remote IDEs (Integrated Development Environment) going a step beyond the code-server web IDE.

“Between development environments that have grown more complicated and dependent on external services and the need for higher velocity, seamless collaborations between teams often spread out over the world, demand for cloud IDEs has grown,” said Stephen O’Grady, principal analyst with RedMonk. “This is the opportunity that Coder is built for.”

Palantir Technologies cited the following benefits from its deployment of Coder in a blog post titled The Benefits of Remote Ephemeral Workspaces.

Faster development cycles – build times improved 78%

Faster download times – improved Git clone times by 71%

Reduced onboarding and support

Increased external contributions

Better local laptop experience

Increased security

“By leveraging open source Terraform, Coder lets developers run a cloud IDE on any compute platform including on-premises data centers, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes, Docker, and more, with workspaces running on Linux, Windows, or Mac,” said Kevin Fishner, chief of staff, HashiCorp.

Coder is deployed globally across enterprises, from unicorns to Fortune 500, small businesses, and the public sector including companies in software and technology, investment and consumer banking, gaming, the intelligence community, hedge funds, Big 4 consulting, asset management, oil and gas, IT outsourcing, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“We enable developers and data scientists to focus on writing code. All that’s required is opening a web browser, choosing a workspace template, and then you’re ready to start coding. This eliminates the wasted hours, days, and even weeks of manual and error-prone processes typically required to get a developer workspace set up correctly, and another huge benefit is saving time on all the ongoing effort needed to keep everything up-to-date,” said Ammar Bandukwala, co-founder and CEO, Coder.

“Unlike alternatives, the Coder software gives its users freedom to use pretty much whatever tools they want,” said Kyle Carberry, co-founder and chief technology officer, Coder. “At the same time, Coder uses an architecture that is inherently far more secure than local development and provides enterprises with powerful capabilities to implement security controls. Now, finally, developer productivity and enterprise security can live in harmony.”

Coder moves developer workspaces to the user’s preferred infrastructure and centralizes their creation and management to provide ubiquitous access, scalability, and extensibility. Organizations can eliminate loss of productivity due to slow builds and tests on under-powered devices and enhance security with control over compliance, configurations, tools, and updates.

With Coder, developers use a single sign in, build a workspace in minutes, and begin coding through the browser IDE (Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IntelliJ/PyCharm, Jupyter, RStudio, others) on any machine anywhere. This is especially beneficial for onboarding, as new hires are up and running in minutes and can begin contributing immediately.

For downloads and to learn more, visit Coder – Remote development on your infrastructure.

About Coder

Coder was founded in 2016 to overcome the challenges of developer productivity and remote development. With $48 million investment from major venture capital firms, Coder has employees spread across the globe. Coder provides an enterprise platform and an open source project with over 53,000 GitHub stars, which make it easier than ever to create, configure, secure, and manage software development environments. Its products are trusted by developers and used by many of the world’s largest enterprises and government agencies, including 25 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more visit https://coder.com.

