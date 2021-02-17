CMTC Launches New Podcast “Shifting Gears” Spotlighting the Modern World of Manufacturing

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apprenticeships—California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the launch of their new podcast, Shifting Gears. In the world of manufacturing, where change is a constant, it can be difficult for small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) to keep up with new technologies, regulations, and other important shifts. CMTC’s Shifting Gears covers the latest news, trends, technology, and expert insights with the sole purpose of helping manufacturers recover and thrive in today’s economy.

Each season of Shifting Gears will highlight a variety of manufacturers, consultants, and industry experts. The seasons’ quarterly distribution will include six episodes which will be released all at once, offering a broad range of topics that address critical opportunities and challenges facing SMMs.

Season One (available now) deep-dives into the challenges of the pandemic, workplace safety, virtual selling, cash flow, apprenticeships, and reshoring. Shifting Gears’ host, CMTC Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Gregg Profozich, is joined by subject matter experts to explore each of the six topics. Season One’s guest list includes three California manufacturers who have had to pivot their businesses due to the pandemic, a quality consultant, a sales executive, an SBDC regional director, two deans of apprenticeships, and the founder of the Reshoring Initiative.

Host Gregg Profozich comments about the new podcast, “CMTC is committed to serving California’s SMMs by providing relevant, actionable information about the key developments and challenges in manufacturing. Shifting Gears gives us yet another platform to help make sure our SMMs are well-informed so that they can be resilient and competitive.”

Shifting Gears is available now on CMTC’s website at www.cmtc.com/shiftinggears as well as across all major listening directories like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

If you’d like to provide feedback or suggest a topic for an episode, please contact Rachel Miller at [email protected] or 310-984-0096.

