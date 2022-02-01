“C’mon & Celebrate” National Moonshine Day With the #1 Moonshine Brand in U.S.

GATLINBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMONLIVEALITTLE—Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S. is celebrating National Moonshine Day by paying tribute to its moonshine roots today at its distilleries across Tennessee with live entertainment, tours, and tastings. In Nashville, Ole Smoky’s “Shine Fest” kicks off this afternoon at their 6th & Peabody distillery with live concert performances from Levi Hummon, Roman Alexander, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Cisco.





There’s good reason to celebrate moonshine today, it is the most storied spirit in the United States. Production of the notoriously incendiary spirit dates to the late 1700s, when Irish and Scottish immigrants settled in the Southern Appalachian area, bringing with them their home distilling practices and their recipes for what is typically a white whiskey derived from corn, yeast, sugar, and water. And up until recently, it was illegal. Ole Smoky became the first legal moonshine distillery in Tennessee in 2010 launching its brand with Apple Pie, Original and White Lightnin’ Moonshines, all hand-crafted from original family moonshine recipes in East Tennessee.

Today, Ole Smoky features more than 25 creative moonshine flavors. According to Nielsen, Ole Smoky is the #1 Moonshine sold in the United States with more than 71 percent of market share, the highest share of any spirit within their respective category. Ole Smoky Distillery fans are loyal and visit from around the globe, making Ole Smoky the most visited distillery in the world with more than 5.7 million visitors last year to their four distilleries in Tennessee. Top-selling flavors include Apple Pie and Butter Pecan Moonshine along with Moonshine Pickles from Ole Smoky’s fruits and veggies collection.

“We celebrate National Moonshine Day as more and more people are enjoying the taste and mixability of flavored moonshines,” said Joe Baker, Founder of Ole Smoky Distillery. “A spirit rich in American history, our fans know that when you share moonshine, you are sharing a nod to the history and heritage of this craft beverage distilled in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.”

Ole Smoky Distillery is the most awarded moonshine in the world, earning 237 honors since launching 12 years ago. “Earning awards in the spirits industry is based on original flavors, taste, and innovation. Ole Smoky is known for focusing on quality and authenticity as we craft great tasting spirits with eyebrow raising flavors that surprise and delight consumers,” added Baker.

Fans can celebrate National Moonshine Day by visiting nationalmoonshineday.olesmoky.com to enjoy the Curated Playlist along with cocktail recipes to help fans celebrate National Moonshine Day at home. Fans also have a chance to win a VIP trip to Tennessee for a moonshine and music adventure. The sweepstakes entry deadline is June 30.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville. For more information, please visit olesmoky.com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.

