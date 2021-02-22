Club Wyndham Challenges Travelers to Reduce Screen Time for National Day of Unplugging

Nation’s Largest Vacation Ownership Club Offers 25% Off at Select Resorts to Travelers Who Pledge to Spend More Time Offline This Spring

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clubwyndham–As families look ahead to spring break getaways and summer vacations, Club Wyndham, one of the nation’s largest vacation ownership clubs, is challenging travelers to get offline and get back to planning for their bucket lists. From now until National Day of Unplugging on March 5, any traveler who takes the “Club Wyndham Unplugged Pledge” to reduce screen time by 25% will receive a matched discount of 25% off at a selection of resorts that are perfect for putting down electronic devices and spending more time enjoying new and exciting destinations.





Travelers will simply need to visit ClubWyndham.com and follow the link to an online pledge form. Once they’ve checked a box to confirm they are taking the pledge, participants will receive a code for a discounted stay at a Club Wyndham resort that offers plenty of reasons to log off and go explore.

“Every family knows that screen time often takes away from quality time at home and on vacation,” said Melody Bostic Brown, publisher, host of “Vacations Unpacked” travel series. “This National Day of Unplugging, we’re challenging families to kick their digital habits as a way to encourage more meaningful – and memorable – vacations.”

From now until March 5, 2021, travelers can take the Club Wyndham Unplugged Pledge to save on stays at the following participating Club Wyndham resorts*:

Club Wyndham’s more than 100 resorts offer a more comfortable way to travel, with most suites featuring multiple bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and relaxed living spaces. Guests who stay at Club Wyndham resorts will experience all the comforts and amenities of home while living their bucket lists – and, with 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of the more than 230 Wyndham Vacation Club resorts, it’s easier than ever to load up the family and hit the road.

Guests can take the Club Wyndham Unplugged Pledge, find other great travel deals and learn more about the perks of vacation ownership at ClubWyndham.com.

*OFFER DETAILS: Book by March 5, 2021. Travel by December 31, 2021. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is non-refundable. Void where prohibited by law.

CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

