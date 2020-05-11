Clover Online Ordering Helps Restaurants Connect with Customers and Optimize their Business

Restaurants can accept orders via a Clover-powered web page or the Clover app and streamline operations with the Clover platform

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Restaurants can connect with customers, simplify the management and fulfillment of online orders, and better optimize their business with Clover Online Ordering, the latest feature added to the market-leading Clover® point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of financial technology solutions.

As restaurants across the country have closed dining rooms in the face of COVID-19, they have shifted to take-out, pick-up and delivery models, creating a heightened need for an online presence and digital ordering capabilities. In response, the launch of Clover Online Ordering was accelerated to enable restaurants that utilize the Clover point-of-sale platform to receive and process orders for pick-up from wherever customers are searching for dining options, including the restaurant’s website or the Clover app.

Within three weeks of its availability, Clover Online Ordering is already in use at more than 1,500 restaurants, including Teapop, a tea bar and art gallery in North Hollywood, California.

“As it did for all food and drink establishments, the COVID-19 crisis put us in a position to sink or swim. Almost overnight, we had to embrace a new way of doing business,” said Arlene Yuan, owner of Teapop. “Within hours of setting up Clover Online Ordering, customers were placing their orders on the Teapop website or through the Clover app. We can fulfill orders immediately, and customers can pick up within 10 minutes. I am very grateful to have the Clover platform because it has helped me keep my business open and my full staff on payroll during this challenging time.”

Clover Online Ordering enables restaurants to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively receive online orders from the following ordering services:

Clover Online Ordering websites: The web-based Clover Online Ordering service allows customers to order from a menu web page created by Clover that can be integrated with the business’s website or used as a standalone web page

The web-based Clover Online Ordering service allows customers to order from a menu web page created by Clover that can be integrated with the business’s website or used as a standalone web page Clover app: Customers can place orders through the Clover app while accumulating reward points and redeeming promotional offers from their favorite businesses. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play

Clover Online Ordering simplifies the order management process by aggregating all online and in-store orders and payments from multiple online ordering services in one centralized location.

“We built Clover on the foundation of serving small businesses,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “In the current environment, that has meant expediting the capabilities our merchants urgently need to take their business online and lessen the overall impact to their business operations. Clover Online Ordering helps keep businesses running by enabling them to quickly create an online presence and establish new revenue streams, ultimately positioning businesses for a future in which digital commerce will play a more significant role.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million devices distributed globally, processing more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

To educate businesses on the available resources for access to funding, support programs, unique product offerings, and business best practices related to coronavirus, Clover created a COVID-19 Small Business Resource Center and published additional information at blog.clover.com.

