Cloudbreak Health Launches Free Telemedicine App for Safer Communication with Coronavirus Patients

LOS ANGELES & COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coronavirus–Cloudbreak Health (“Cloudbreak”), a leading unified telemedicine and video medical interpretation solutions provider, today announced the launch of Cloudbreak Consult for clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems.

“Frontline healthcare workers in the coronavirus battle are at high risk of being infected,” said Cloudbreak’s CEO Jamey Edwards. “We wanted to do something to help, so we developed this telemedicine app as an effective tool for safety and prevention.”

The app will work with Cloudbreak’s platform on the 10,000+ hospital and clinic-based Martti™ devices nationwide. The devices are easily sanitized and can be wheeled into patient rooms to allow for patient-provider communication with a clinical resource outside of the quarantine area, reducing potential exposure. Cloudbreak’s devices have already been used with suspected COVID-19 patients whose primary language was something other than English, including at the University of California at San Diego’s dedicated coronavirus clinic.

Cloudbreak TeleMed, the main point of care app, will work on iPad devices and can be downloaded through the Apple App Store. The Clinical Resource App is available on both iPhone and iPad, and can also be found in the Apple App Store by searching for Cloudbreak Consult. Use of Cloudbreak Consult will require a valid username and password, which can be secured by filling out the form at https://go.cloudbreak.us/covid19. Use of the app will be free for coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

“Helping create a safer environment for care teams is directly in line with our mission to #HumanizeHealthcare,” said Edwards. “Our rapid development and deployment of Cloudbreak Consult is a testament to our commitment to resolve healthcare challenges in real-time.”

About Cloudbreak Health

From telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-ICU, telesitting and other specialties to integrated language services for Limited English Proficient and Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing patients, Cloudbreak’s innovative, secure platform removes both distance and language barriers to improve patient care, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health provides more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month. Performing over 85,000 encounters per month on over 10,000 video endpoints at over 1,200 healthcare venues nationwide, the Cloudbreak platform simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Learn more at www.cloudbreak.us.

Contacts

Paulo Acuña



310.824.9000