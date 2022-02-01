Clix Unveils the Top 20 Streaming Series Leaders of ‘22

All-screen Guidance Guru Clix Picks Video Entertainment’s Annual Best





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClixStreamingGuidanceGurus–Clix, the every-screen guidance guru for 2022’s streaming leaders, today unveiled its annual choices for must-watch video entertainment across all genres and studios. 2022’s best was marked by award-winning and binge-able sequels including Bridgerton – Season 2, The Boys – Season 3, Stranger Things – Season 4, Ozark – Season 4, Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 and Barry – Season 3. Big-screen star power lit up the streaming universe of HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, AppleTV+, Paramount+, AMC+, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video featuring Sylvester Stallone, Steve Martin, Ray Liotta, Millie Bobby Brown, Amanda Seyfried, Ewan McGregor, Taron Egerton, Andrew Garfield, Henry Winkler, and John C. Reilly.

The Clix Methodology: In choosing its must-see list, Clix utilized a combination of artificial intelligence/machine learning and expert human editorial curation to winnow down the top 20 from hundreds of streaming productions. The Clix team reviewed several industry categories to choose the streaming leaders, including popular trending, critical commentary, acting performance, directing, cinematography, editing, and writing quality.

Here’s the Clix top 20 streaming series leaders for 2022… Pass the remote please:

Stranger Things -Season 4 (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp House of the Dragon (HBO Max) Milly Alcock and Matt Smith Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix) Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley The Boys – Season 3 (Amazon Prime) Jack Quaid, Karl Urban The Dropout (Hulu) Amanda Seyfried Ozark – Season 4 (Netflix) Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Moon Knight (Disney+) Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke Severance (Apple TV+) Adam Scott Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Barry – Season 3 (HBO Max) Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max) John C. Reilly The Offer (Paramount+) Miles Teller, Juno Temple The Crown – Season 5 (Netflix) Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova Inventing Anna (Netflix) Julia Garner Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu) Andrew Garfield Tulsa King (Paramount+) Sylvester Stallone Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (Hulu) Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Wednesday directed by Tim Burton (Netflix) Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci Black Bird (AppleTV+) Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

About Clix,

Clix Inc. is a free-to-consumer multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android applications. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels and platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels. Clix is a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix also showcases original entertainment, lifestyle, humor and sports programming from award-winning producers and emerging talent. Clix is a platform for social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, musicians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Music, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization on Nasdaq. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. Jolna went on to serve as SVP and General Manager for News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for CNN Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Contacts

Debra Sharon Davis



President

Davis Communications Group, Inc.

(818) 519-2089

[email protected]