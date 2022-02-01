Clix Reveals Top 20 Streaming and “Go To” Movies ’22

The All-Screens Guidance Guru Picks This Year’s Must-See Films





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClixAmazonPrimeVideo–Clix, the leading digital “guidance guru” for streaming entertainment today, revealed its annual top 20 choices (with a bonus five!) for this year’s must-see films across all leading streaming platforms, as well as December’s leading theatrical releases. A notable trend this year across all screens: women were fearless, stage-center heroes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, I Want to Dance with Somebody, Women Talking, She Said, Thor, the Woman King – or anti-heroines like The Batman’s Cat Woman, Tar and Emily the Criminal.

Marvel and D.C. superhero action stars again led the box-office in 2022, trailed closely by blockbuster A-listers and several up-and-comers: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Letitia Wright, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis, Sam Worthington (voice), Zoe Saldana (voice), Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt, Ewan McGregor (voice), Naomi Ackie, Steve Carrell (voice), and from India’s Bollywood Ram Charan and S. S. Rajamouli.

The box office top gun worldwide so far this year was, well, Top Gun: Maverick at $1.4 Billion followed by Minions: The Rise of Gru with $937 Million, The Batman at $770 Million, Thor: Love and Thunder $417 Million, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever $339 Million. And though not on our Clix Top 20 list, an additional tip of our streaming cap to the global movie money leaders Jurassic World: Dominion and Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Note: The films’ grosses continue to update so stay tuned!)

Methodology for The Clix Top 20 Movies (and Bonus Five) In choosing its must-see list, Clix utilized a combination of factors: global box office; opening weekend; critical acclaim; actor performances; directorial, cinematography, technical and writing excellence, social community response, and uniqueness in driving the art forward. Clix combines artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as expert human editorial curation to winnow down the top 20 from hundreds of streaming productions.

Here is the official Clix Top 20 Streaming & Go To Movies of ’22 along with our Bonus Five. The virtual envelope please…

Clix Top 20 Streaming & Go To Movies of ‘22

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright — Disney+ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ) The Fabelmans: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams – Theaters (Universal Pictures) Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller — Paramount+ 12-22 (Paramount Pictures) Tar: Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss – Theaters (Focus Features) Minions: The Rise of Gru: Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh – Peacock (Universal Pictures) Women Talking: Claire Foy, Frances McDormand — Theaters (United Artists and Universal Pictures) She Said: Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan – Theaters (Universal Pictures) Elvis: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks – HBO Max (Warner Bros. Discovery) The Banshees of Inisherin: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson — Theaters (Searchlight Pictures) Woman King: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu – Theaters (Sony Pictures) Everything Everywhere All At Once: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan — Paramount+(A24 Studios) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson — Theaters & Netflix (Netflix) Bones and All: Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell – Disney+ (United Artists Releasing, MGM, Warner Bros. Discovery) Avatar: The Way of Water: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana — Theaters (20th Century Studios) Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman – Disney+ (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Nope: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer – Peacock (Universal Pictures) Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing) Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor – Theaters (Netflix) The Son: Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby – Theaters (Sony Pictures Classics) Emily The Criminal: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi — PPV: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Clix 5 Top Bonus Movies

Batman: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz — PPV: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Spectrum TV, Vudu, Redbox, Apple TV (Warner Bros. Discovery) The Whale: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink — Theaters 12-9 (A24) I Wanna Dance with Somebody: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders — Theaters 12-23 (Sony Pictures) RRR: Ram Charan, S.S. Rajamouli — Netflix Triangle of Sadness: Woody Harrelson, Charlbi, Dean Kriek – Theaters (SF Studios)

