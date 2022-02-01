Clix Reports 99% of Its 12 Million Users Are Streaming Entertainment Guidance Exclusively on Mobile Devices

Targeting Gen Z and Millennials With Top Series & Movies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClixGenZ–Clix, the fast-growing digital “guidance guru” for streaming movies, series and Clix’ original content reports that 99 percent of its 12 million global audience are watching via mobile phones and tablets.1 The nearly exclusive mobile behavior targeting “what-to-watch” consumer demand in a sea of streaming content represents an industry first. According to Google Analytics, Clix users are migrating to mobile en masse to first discover their top entertainment choices prior to watching on any screen and platform.

“Our consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, expect to get their information about what-to-watch instantaneously – anytime, anywhere in this ever-shifting landscape,” said Ed Sullivan, Clix Founder and CEO. “Our users know Clix is allied with top streamers to make it easier to find the best of what to watch.”

Clix’s 12 million registered users are growing by nearly 800,000 U.S.-based users monthly, according to Google Analytics. The company has a strong global audience as well with about half of new user traffic derived from entertainment centric young audiences such as users from India, the Middle East, Asia, and Western Europe.

“Everyone is walking around with a TV in their pocket – and that time-burning question on their lips: ‘What should I stream today?’ said Stacy Jolna, Clix Founder and CMO and recognized industry disrupter who was on the original executive team that launched media disruptor TiVo. “Clix on your iphone or Android device is the quickest way to see our “discover and watch” recommendations called ClixPix, whether you’re riding the subway, simply bored in class, or group chatting about the hottest new series and movies.

“These pivotal behavior observations are indicative of a shift in audiences in general demanding additional control over how they navigate entertainment consumption,” added Jolna. “Technology has taught us to expect instant gratification and Clix offers that with “what to watch” guidance which saves time and the frustration of wading through an abundance of offerings on streamers and other platforms. It’s about delivering clarity in a time of chaos and making viewing stress-free and fun for our consumers.”

“Our top video-centric suggestions of what to stream, ClixQuizzes on TV, movies and sports, as well as our growing shopping functionality for just what you want to buy, together, creates a personal connection to our viewers,” adds, Patricia Sullivan, Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “Our viewers’ demands and desires are Clix’s guide for what we will unveil next. We know they don’t want more guides and grids to struggle through as they search for their entertainment experience.”

The Clix what-to-watch methodology combines artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as expert human editorial curation, script and cinematography excellence, great acting and directing all contribute to our recommendations as well as the opinion of our Clix social community.

Adds Ed Sullivan, “Get it right for the consumer and we’ll get it right for all of the stakeholders in the ecosystem!”

Clix is focused on advancing the mobile, desktop and home screen entertainment experience, available on over 80 long-form linear channels and platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, FreeVee, BoxOne, and LG Smart TVs. The majority of Clix’s viewers are Gen Z and millennials who prefer their mobile device for fast-paced “what-to-watch” updates.

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

About Clix,

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, FreeVee, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels. It features original entertainment, lifestyle, humor and sports programming from award-winning producers as well as emerging talent. Clix features social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is also a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

