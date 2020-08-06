Class Is in Session for Hearthstone® Players—New Expansion Scholomance Academy™ Now Live!

Arcane higher education awaits in new expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s hit digital card game, including 135 new cards bursting with magical potential

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hearthstone–Idle undergrads and students of the arcane can celebrate today’s opening of Scholomance Academy™, the titular setting for Blizzard Entertainment’s latest expansion to its smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone®. Players will expand their magical repertoires with 135 all-new cards designed around the prolific professors, erudite lessons, and sorcerous hijinks that define this fabled institution of higher learning.





Hearthstone players can “double major” in Scholomance Academy with 40 Dual-Class cards designed around ten unique class combinations and the powerful synergies they share. Whether you’re a Druid looking to tame savage beasts like a Hunter, or a Rogue eager to steal a few Mage tricks, Scholomance Academy has something new to teach everyone.

Scholomance Academy takes spell-slinging to the next level with the new Spellburst keyword, which triggers a one-time-only effect the next time the player casts a spell. Players can also benefit from hitting the books with new Studies cards that allow them to Discover a card immediately and also reduce the mana cost of the next card they play of that type.

“Following our reveal of this expansion last month, it was clear that the vibrant theme and new game mechanics resonated with millions of Hearthstone players around the world,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re excited to now be able to open up Scholomance Academy and put the magic in players’ hands.”

Scholomance Academy is available today on Windows® and Mac PCs; iOS, and Android™ tablets; and mobile phones. Scholomance Academy card packs are currently winnable in Hearthstone’s Arena mode, and players can purchase them with in-game gold or real money at the same prices as Hearthstone’s other card packs.

For more information on Scholomance Academy, visit the official site.

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players worldwide, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven Solo Adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android tablets; and iOS, and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

Contacts

Fabio Lo Zito



PR Manager



(949) 305-9673



[email protected]