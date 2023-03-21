ClashTV Appoints Jonathan Anastas as New CEO

Experienced Global Sports and Gaming Executive to Focus on Content Expansion, Audience Growth and Platform Monetization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClashTV, an interactive livestreaming platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they love, today announced that Jonathan Anastas has been named Chief Executive Officer and has also been named to the company’s board of directors. ClashTV’s Co-Founder Ivan Isakov will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.





“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the ClashTV family,” said Mr. Isakov. “Having someone with his sports, music and gaming experience – three of the most engaging content categories – alongside his scaling expertise who also deeply buys into the long-term value of the ClashTV platform is incredibly validating. We look forward to his leadership in extending growth and monetization for the years to come.”

Most recently, Mr. Anastas served as Group Chief Marketing Officer for the ONE Group, which includes ONE Championship and ONE Esports. Under his marketing leadership, ONE Championship grew to become a top-10 global sports property per Nielsen Research and ranked as the number-two global sports organization for digital video views according to Tubular Labs. In addition, he launched ONE’s first original non-scripted content, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” which became a top-10 rated show across Asia, with a second global window on Netflix. Prior to ONE, he held positions as Chief Marketing Officer at both LiveOne, Inc, where he doubled paid subscribers and helped up-list the company to NASDAQ, and the Motor Trend Group, launching the company’s first SVOD service, Motor Trend on Demand, and ultimately selling the company to Discovery in late 2017. His experience also includes gaming roles as Global VP, Head of Digital at Activision Blizzard, having been initially hired as CMO of the company’s Guitar Hero business unit, and as Global Head of Marketing at pioneering video game publisher Atari. He began his career working at top global advertising agencies including Tribal Worldwide Omnicom’s THINK New Ideas and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Mr. Anastas will continue to serve as Board Chair at Alpha Metaverse Technologies, where he oversaw taking the company public on the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2021.

“ClashTV was created to live at the intersection of content, culture and commerce, and will allow a new generation of creators to share in the benefits of ownership as they participate in the platform’s flywheel of reach, engagement and monetization,” said Mr. Anastas. “I’ve been a part of rapid growth that is possible when a global audience can not only access exclusive content but also participate in supporting what they love through all forms of interaction and transaction and look forward to further accelerating ClashTV’s momentum and continuing to serve our content partners, users, and community.”

The addition of Mr. Anastas continues ClashTV’s strong growth story since its launch in 2020. For the last two years, ClashTV has broadcast live and interactive summer basketball from several legendary leagues, including New York City’s Dyckman, Gersh, and Rucker. In addition, ClashTV offers dedicated mixed marital arts programs from around the world and video podcasts featuring a number of hosts including Chris “Gotti” Lorenzo, co-founder of Murder Inc. Records and CEO of Add Ventures Music.

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they love. Whether on mobile or desktop, ClashTV allows the audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes and promotional giveaways, and more. Bringing next-level digital engagement to real-world happenings, from New York City’s most legendary street basketball leagues to mixed martial arts to debate, we bring the audience closer to the action and help the creators better monetize their passion. Check out the mobile app on the iOS and Android platforms, as well as on the web. For more information, please visit www.clashtv.app.

