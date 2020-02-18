Clarify Medical Now Approved as a TRICARE® Participating Provider

Coverage Enables TRICARE Beneficiaries With Psoriasis and Eczema to Access the Clarify Home Phototherapy System

The Clarify System’s Patented Technology Enables Patients to Treat at Home or While Traveling With the Same Level of Control and Care That They Receive in the Clinic

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Medical today announced that the Clarify Home Phototherapy System is now covered for TRICARE beneficiaries with psoriasis and eczema, effective immediately. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families, with approximately 10 million beneficiaries globally.

The Clarify System, which has been cleared by the FDA, is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). It is the first and only connected phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s own smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency, and duration of targeted narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) light therapy; the System helps to ensure that patients receive the proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo.

The treatment regimen is prescribed by the patient’s physician but monitored and controlled by the Clarify System, enabling patients to administer treatment with clinical precision and achieve clinical efficacy in the convenience of their homes. The connected system monitors dosing, adherence, compliance, patient progress and satisfaction.

The Clarify smartphone app syncs to a patented, lightweight, handheld device which guides patients through delivering targeted narrowband UVB phototherapy treatments for their specific skin conditions. All treatment records, including photographs and patient-reported outcomes, are available to both the patient and the physician and can be used for evaluation during follow-up visits. Clarify CarePartners, trained patient support personnel, act as the first line of support for patients – coaching them on the use of the system and encouraging treatment adherence – greatly reducing the burden of these functions on the physician’s practice.

“We are proud to be able to support our service men and women and their families,” said George Mahaffey, President & CEO of Clarify Medical. “This is another significant milestone for Clarify as we continue to work diligently to expand U.S. market access for the Clarify System.”

About Clarify Medical, Inc.

Clarify Medical is a private San Diego-based medical device company focused on developing innovative technology, products and services that improve care for people with chronic skin conditions. Its Clarify Home Light Therapy System is now available nationally in the U.S. Learn more at www.clarifymed.com.

