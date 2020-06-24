Clarify Medical Appoints John E. Schellhorn as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Medical today announced the appointment of John E. Schellhorn as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. The position had been filled by David F. Hale, the Company’s Chairman, who was named interim President and CEO in March. Mr. Hale will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.

Clarify Medical is the leading at-home, light therapy system for treating chronic skin conditions. Clarify Medical has developed a novel FDA-cleared device and software platform, the Clarify MedicalTM Home Phototherapy System, to empower psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema patients to better manage and deliver self-care. The Company is now poised for growth after closing an $18M Series A financing in October of last year. According to Mr. Hale “The Board is excited about the addition of Mr. Schellhorn because we believe he has the skills, experience, and track record to help accelerate the business.”

“I look forward to joining Clarify Medical at this important time in the company’s development,” said Mr. Schellhorn. “The Clarify Medical System is particularly well-positioned to meet the needs of patients, providers, and payers as we continue to see a focus on shifting healthcare delivery from the clinic into the home. By enabling patients to self-administer therapy at home, controlled by their physician’s prescription via Clarify Medical’s cloud-connected technology and supported by Clarify Medical CarePartners throughout their treatment journey, physicians, patients and payers can finally utilize this cost-effective therapy modality as recommended by the recently published Joint American Academy of Dermatology – National Psoriasis Foundation guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with phototherapy.” Schellhorn added, “Clarify’s innovative system allows providers to appropriately control treatment dosage and patients to receive “always on” care support by Clarify Medical CarePartners, who guide patients to drive treatment adherence, improve efficacy, and enhance long-term health outcomes.”

John is a 35+ year veteran of the medical technology industry with extensive experience in the development and scaling of innovative healthcare technologies. He joined Global Kinetics Corporation in 2017 as President, CEO and Board Director to spearhead the company’s accelerated growth strategy to meet the demand for its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph™ (PKG™) system. Before becoming President and CEO of GKC, he served as President and CEO of Monteris Medical Corporation where he oversaw development and commercialization of the world’s first MRI guided robotically controlled laser surgical system. Additionally, John helped raise $61M in equity financing and oversaw the doubling of sales annually between 2012-2015.

Previous to Monteris, John served as the Chief Commercialization Officer for BÂRRX Medical where he led major expansion of US and International sales & marketing organizations, achieving greater than $40M annual revenue before its acquisition by Covidien for $430M. Following his time at BÂRRX, John served as President and CEO of Softscope Medical Technologies Inc., a clinical stage, VC backed company in the GI space that was later acquired by Fujifilm Japan.

Earlier in his career, John held positions as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Peripheral Vascular Division of ev3 Inc., Vice President and General Manager International for ACMI Corporation, and various sales and marketing positions, domestically and internationally, with Boston Scientific. Prior to his commercial career, he served for 7 years as a U.S. Marine Corps pilot.

About the Clarify Medical Home Phototherapy System

The Clarify Medical System, which has been cleared by the FDA, is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). It is the first and only connected home phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s own smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency, and duration of targeted narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) light therapy; the System helps to ensure that patients receive the proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo.

The treatment regimen is prescribed by the patient’s physician but monitored and controlled by the Clarify Medical System, enabling patients to administer precision treatment and achieve clinical efficacy with narrowband UVB phototherapy in the convenience of their homes. The connected system monitors dosing, adherence, compliance, patient progress and satisfaction.

The Clarify Medical smartphone app syncs to a patented, lightweight, handheld device which guides patients through delivering targeted narrowband UVB phototherapy treatments for their specific skin conditions. All treatment records, including photographs and patient-reported outcomes, are available to both the patient and the physician and can be used for evaluation during follow-up visits. Clarify Medical CarePartners, trained patient support personnel, act as the first line of support for patients – coaching them on the use of the system and encouraging treatment adherence – greatly reducing the burden of these functions on the physician’s practice.

About Clarify Medical, Inc.

Clarify Medical is a private San Diego-based medical device company focused on developing innovative technology, products and services that improve care for people with chronic skin conditions. Its Clarify MedicalTM Home Phototherapy System is now available nationally in the U.S. Learn more at www.clarifymed.com.

Contacts

Teddy Fulham, 626-823-6744, [email protected]