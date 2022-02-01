City of Atlanta’s First DOT Commissioner Joins Applied Information to Head Connected Vehicle Safety Initiative

Josh Rowan named Vice President of Safety Technology; to focus on vulnerable road users

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today that Josh Rowan has joined the Company as Vice President of Safety Technology.

Mr. Rowan will lead Applied Information’s development and deployment of Connected Vehicle applications designed to improve the safety of vulnerable road users. These applications are designed to make VRUs more visible to motorists and make pedestrians more aware of vehicles that may pose a threat to safety.

“Josh’s experience in the public and private transportation sectors make him uniquely qualified to help Applied Information envision and develop innovative, usable and affordable products to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to the team.”

“Safety is my business! Having spent my engineering career delivering transportation infrastructure for local government, it is an absolute delight to be leading the development of technology solutions focused on protecting all users of our streets, especially our most vulnerable road users,” said Mr. Rowan.

As a 1996 civil engineering graduate from Georgia Tech, Mr. Rowan has spent most of his career focused on building and improving Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure. Having served as the City of Atlanta’s first transportation commissioner under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, he and his team successfully implemented numerous safety initiatives for the city, including Vision Zero, the 2022 Infrastructure program, and the Light Up the Night safety initiative.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

