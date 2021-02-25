Citrix® Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management

Citrix Endpoint Management™ among most valued solutions by enterprise IT professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Citrix—Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that Citrix has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management *

Gartner Peer Insights is a peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services designed to recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Citrix Endpoint Management received an overall rating of 4.5/5.0 stars based on 101 reviews as of November 30, 2020 on the platform.

“Being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management truly represents our commitment to protect and secure digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise and we are pleased to be recognized by our customers and Gartner for our efforts,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

An integral part of Citrix Workspace™, Citrix Endpoint Management™ enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information. With support for iOS, Android, macOS, Chrome OS and more, the solution allows IT to:

Deliver the secure digital workspace end-users need without comprising user experience

Enact integrated endpoint management policies and controls that make it easy to secure and protect devices and mobile applications

Fuel the Zero Trust approach to security that modern enterprises demand

Click here to learn more about Citrix Endpoint Management and the value it can deliver for your organization.

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

*Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management, 5 January, 2021.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

