Citizen Introduces Its First Full Digital Display Smartwatch: CZ Smart

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a leading pioneer in watchmaking, Citizen introduces its latest innovation: CZ Smart – the brand’s first full digital display smartwatch. This is the latest introduction from Citizen who in 2012 introduced CITIZEN Eco-Drive Proximity, the world’s first analog watch with Bluetooth® capability. This men’s smartwatch marries powerful technology with quintessential Citizen design to fit a modern lifestyle. Inspired by the rich design heritage of Citizen’s iconic sport timepieces, CZ Smart features a rugged bezel and anodized aluminum top ring. A touchscreen display dial is framed by a 46mm case crafted in 316 stainless steel. The menu of proprietary and customizable dials lend design details from past Citizen collections: Active, Dashboard, Neo and Retro. CZ Smart is available in three models including a gunmetal ion-plated bracelet, a black silicone strap and a blue silicone strap.





With Wear OS by Google, CZ Smart supports the wearer’s daily activities with a variety of apps that users have grown accustomed to in their everyday lives: Google Assistant, Google Pay, and Google Fit (with functions like workout tracking, heart rate measurement, goal-setting and more). Download more smartwatch apps from the Google Play Store, and access other features like Agenda, Alarm, Calendar, Contacts, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Smart Battery Modes, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Wellness Apps with Sleep Tracking, Battery-Optimized Activity Mode and Cardio Level Tracking. Citizen is also including pre-approved installation of third party apps Spotify, Noonlight and Strava on CZ Smart.

Receive all the information you need at your fingertips. The wearer can stay focused all day while getting notifications on their watch for incoming calls, texts, emails and calendar notifications. The built-in speaker and microphone makes it convenient to answer a call* directly from CZ Smart. With rapid charging and battery safe modes, the watch can always display its personalized dial.

Health and fitness goals are easy to track with CZ Smart through advanced built-in sensors including an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass, barometer and gyroscope. The device stays connected through WiFi, Bluetooth®, NFC and GPS. Users can connect Bluetooth®-enabled headphones or earbuds directly to CZ Smart and go for a run or hike while leaving their smartphone at home. It is water resistant up to 30 Meters.

“CZ Smart is our first entry into wearable tech. The combination of Citizen design and powerful technology brings our unique point of view in this category,” says Citizen Watch America President Jeffrey Cohen. “This smartwatch is sure to excite our existing Citizen customers as well as attract today’s smartwatch consumer. CZ Smart is a statement on your wrist that embodies Citizen’s commitment to excellence and the drive for continued innovation.”

From the brand for every citizen, this is a watch designed for every moment of your life. CZ Smart retails for $395 and is available on www.citizenwatch.com/us/en/collection/smartwatch/

Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate, Barometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light (sleep mode) — battery consumption

Preloaded apps: Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit (Workout, Heart Rate, Goals, Breathe), Google Play Store, Agenda, Alarm, Calendar, Contacts, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Smart Battery Modes, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Wellness Apps with

Sleep Tracking, Battery-Optimized Activity Mode, Cardio Level Tracking. As well as 3 rd party preloaded apps by Spotify, Noonlight, and Strava.

party preloaded apps by Spotify, Noonlight, and Strava. Connection: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth®, NFC

Audio: Speaker, Microphone.

Rechargeable Battery: 24+ hr, Multi- Day Modes

Water Resistance / 3ATM / 30 Meters

Case Size: 46mm / 316 Stainless Steel Case

Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Processor: SDG 3100

Storage: 8 GB

Screen Size: 1.28” AMOLED

Resolution: 416 x 416

Watch must be within Bluetooth® range of phone in order to take calls Google, Google Play, Wear OS by Google, Google Fit and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About Citizen

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovation since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates “Better Starts Now,” searching for and accomplishing goals that cultivate positive change. Driven to create timepieces enjoyed by citizens all over the world, Citizen formed an alliance partnership with Disney in 2018, another powerhouse brand with similar values. With a long-term partnership in place, Citizen participates in activations surrounding the Disney Parks, Marvel, Star Wars and more. Citizen is the Official Timepiece of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland with branded clocks in both theme parks. In addition, in 2020 Citizen joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of its website sales in the U.S. to support global nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

