CITCON and Tulip Team Up to Launch Global Mobile Payment Solution

Integrated payment technology and omnichannel clienteling enable retailers to provide personalized and seamless shopping experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CITCON, the leading mobile payment platform and Tulip, the global leader in store associate cloud-based mobile solutions, announced today a strategic partnership to enable QR mobile payment solution for luxury and fashion retail brands that will streamline their omnichannel payment process and increase revenue from global mobile wallet users.

The partnership presents a great opportunity for both companies. CITCON has been powering mobile wallets and digital payment transactions for over 6,000 enterprise merchants across luxury and fashion retail, everyday spending, eCommerce and hospitality sectors. With universal use of mobile devices, adoption of mobile payment solutions is increasing worldwide and is driving growth in non-cash transactions. According to eMarketer, 1.3 billion people are predicted to use a mobile payment app worldwide by 2023, enabling luxury retailers to introduce mobile payment solutions and capitalize on growth.

Tulip’s solutions are designed to bring the best of online into the retail stores with beautifully designed mobile applications that transform the in-store customer experience, drive sales, improve service and lower operational costs. Through partnership with CITCON, Tulip customers can further expand their reach and attract international customers by offering global shoppers their preferred method of payment, such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay QR.

“We are proud to partner with CITCON. They are a leader in supporting innovative, yet elegant payment solutions for retail. Together, we will be able to offer a frictionless customer-centric commerce solution for shoppers in and out of the store,” said Pouneh Hanafi, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Tulip.

“Global luxury and fashion retail brands chose CITCON to capitalize on the increasingly important opportunities that mobile wallets present in luxury shoppers’ purchasing decisions,” said Wei Jiang, Chief Operating Officer at CITCON. “We are excited to partner with Tulip to expand and strengthen our presence in the global luxury retail market, and offer the market a payment experience that delights their customers.”

Tulip and CITCON’s integrated technology reduces the complexity of payment solutions and empowers retailers to remain competitive in a market being shaped by technology and ever-changing customer demands. Luxury retailers can enhance checkout experience by scanning the QR code to complete the transaction instantly with an elegant, seamless and secure payment solution.

About CITCON

CITCON is a cross-border mobile payment and commerce solution leader, enabling merchants to accept QR-based mobile wallets in-store and online on a global scale. Among the payment options supported by CITCON, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and China UnionPay are the most popular brands, with over one billion active consumers. On top of payments, CITCON also allows merchants to run marketing and loyalty campaigns through our partner network. Trusted by thousands of merchants in North America and Europe, including Caesars Entertainment Group, Samsonite, GNC, Stefano Ricci, International Shoppes, DFS Group among others, CITCON offers solutions for businesses to drive omnichannel commerce growth in a variety of industries ranging from Retail, e-Commerce, Hotel, Food & Beverage, Transportation, Entertainment to Education. CITCON was Founded in 2015 by Chuck Huang, a serial entrepreneur and payment veteran with over a decade’s experience in both US and China, and received $15M venture funding from leading VCs in Silicon Valley and China. For more information, please visit www.citcon.com

About Tulip

Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering associates in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip’s mission is to harness the power of the world’s most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Ferragamo, Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit https://tulip.com/

