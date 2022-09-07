Cirkul Expands Its Beverage Platform To Incubate and Launch New Brands, Announcing Rollout Of 8 New, Unique Beverage Brands

This launch, a first for the Company, represents how Cirkul’s proprietary beverage platform and efficient go-to-market model has revolutionized how modern CPG companies can introduce new products to consumers

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirkul, a beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges and reusable water bottle, is rolling out 8 new, unique beverage brands directly to consumers.





Launched in 2018, Cirkul has maintained a line of 50+ flavors but this marks the first time that the company is launching entirely new brands within its platform. The brands include: Gateway Tea, Frosted, Fission, Squeeze Lemonade, Flyte Electrolyte, Verda, Stage Hydration, and Puressenece (full descriptions below). With these new brands, Cirkul is extending its mission of delivering a health-first, hyper-personalized, convenient product to consumers.

These new brands are a direct result of Cirkul’s innovative model, which allows it to react quickly and efficiently to consumer preferences, delivering the flavor profiles they are demanding. Driven by a proprietary platform that pairs a reusable water bottle with exchangeable flavor cartridges, Cirkul will roll out 50+ additional flavors before the end of 2022 under these new brands.

“Traditional CPG companies from a previous era weren’t able to move nimbly as consumers preferences changed, having to go through protracted acquisitions or years of R&D,” said Co-Founder & CEO Garrett Waggoner. “The past three years we’ve been able to excite consumers through our core flavor lines and product, the reusable water bottle. That’s what has allowed us to introduce these brands to very distinct audiences because that’s what they’ve come to expect from us – the ability to get precisely the flavor they want dialed to perfection. It’s the first for a beverage CPG to approach expansion this way and an exciting moment for the company.”

“These brands were crafted deliberately to reach a wide range of audiences,” said Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, Andy Gay. “Whether you prefer tea, iced coffee, lemonade, or a sports drink, you can get all of that under the Cirkul platform. And most importantly, we’ve built unique brands that speak directly to the different audiences who prefer these drinks. We have a robust and strong community and all of the inspiration for these flavors came from that community so we know they will resonate.”

Cirkul has experienced exponential growth the past year with full chain launches in Walmart and Bed, Bath, & Beyonds across the US. The company has grown 150% per year since its launch in 2018 and has been profitable for the last two years. Cirkul has helped millions of customers drink the equivalent of hundreds of millions of bottled beverages, while minimizing the impact of individual packaging. Cirkul’s eight new brands build on the company’s proprietary platform of reusable water bottles and flavor cartridges providing even more customer-centric choice that consumers know and love.

Full List of New Brands:

Gateway Tea : Explore all of life’s flavors ; Refreshing, caffeinated Iced Teas that taste like home Flavors : Pennsylvania Tea & Lemonade, South Carolina Sweet Tea, Washington Raspberry Tea, California Green Tea, Georgia Peach Tea

: ; Refreshing, caffeinated Iced Teas that taste like home Frosted : A sweet kick of confidence ; Confidence that hydrates Flavors : Classic Iced Coffee, Vanilla Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee

: ; Confidence that hydrates Fission: Rethink your energy drink ; Premium body fuel packed with energy for risk takers Flavors : Jackpot, Nocturnal, Send It, Blue Magic, E.T., Florida Man

; Premium body fuel packed with energy for risk takers Squeeze Lemonade: Squeeze more out of life ; Big bold delicious taste blended for the next generation of lemonade drinker Flavors : Classic, Blueberry, Strawberry, Orange, Raspberry, Watermelon, Blackberry

; Big bold delicious taste blended for the next generation of lemonade drinker Flyte: It’s time to take Flyte ; 4x the electrolytes compared to an average sports drink to fuel your next move Flavors : Last Drive, Goal Line, Rapid-Fire, Shutout, Red Zone, Lights Out, Overtime

; 4x the electrolytes compared to an average sports drink to fuel your next move Verda : Be true to you ; Tasty, stevia-sweetened blends that puts you in control of your flavor Flavors : Grapefruit, Clementine, Lemon, Cucumber Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon

: ; Tasty, stevia-sweetened blends that puts you in control of your flavor Stage Hydration : Hydration without compromise ; Electrolyte enhanced formula to crush your personal hydration goals Flavors : Strawberry Watermelon, Orange, Lemon, Blackberry Twist

: ; Electrolyte enhanced formula to crush your personal hydration goals Pureessence : A hint of fruit essence in every sip ; Unsweetened touch of fruit flavor to give water drinkers that new spin they’ve been looking for Flavors : Peach, Pineapple, Tangerine, Apple, Raspberry, Pear, Lemon, Cucumber

: ; Unsweetened touch of fruit flavor to give water drinkers that new spin they’ve been looking for

ABOUT CIRKUL:

Cirkul is a beverage platform on a mission to help people drink more water. Cirkul allows consumers to flavor their water sip-by-sip using a dial to control the flavor intensity. All Cirkul beverages use all-natural flavoring, no added colors or dyes, and contain zero calories or sugar. With 84% less plastic use, 96% less carbon emissions from shipping than single-use, disposable beverage bottles, and an average of six bottle refills per cartridge, Cirkul is also helping people reduce their plastic footprint and impact on the environment while giving them a simple and convenient way to stay hydrated.

Cirkul was founded by Waggoner and Andy Gay, who developed the product while students at Dartmouth College to combine the benefits of both bottled beverages and concentrated powders/liquids while eliminating the downsides of each. Cirkul has built a team of over 500 and who are continuing to innovate and push the beverage industry forward. Cirkul bottles, cartridges and accessories are available at drinkcirkul.com as a one-time purchase or with an auto-ship plan. To learn more about Cirkul, please visit www.drinkcirkul.com.

