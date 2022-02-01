Ciphertex Data Security® Shows Film and TV Industry How To Protect Against Data Piracy At NAB Show In Las Vegas

Piracy and Lost or Corrupted Data Costs Industry Billions Every Year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ciphertex Data Security®, a leading provider of secure, portable data storage solutions, announced today it will be showcasing its new, blazing-fast all-NVMe SecureNAS CX-140KNVMe model, which holds a whopping 420TB, and its new CX-Linux ZFS™ all-in-one storage management platform at the National Association of Broadcaster Annual Conference {NAB}, April 23-27, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. These products provide a new level of safety, security, and portability to the TV and movie industry, which is increasingly under attack by inside-job pirating and hackers desiring to capture and sell this valuable art or to hold it for ransom. The NAB Show is the world’s leading marketplace for unbridled innovation, unmatched connections and transformative technologies shaping the future of media and entertainment.

Piracy in the movie and TV industry is always an inside job. And shooting movies creates a ton of data that needs to be transportable, reliable (to survive being on a remote movie set), capable of super-fast upload and downloads – because we are talking terabytes of data – and most importantly, secure. According to CNET, piracy costs the movie and TV industry between $29 – $79 billion annually and up to 230,000 jobs. For this reason, Ciphertex SecureNAS is used by many movie and TV directors and studios to protect their valuable art. These two new products represent the next generation of data security and mobility.





“TV and movies are big business, which makes them a perfect target for piracy and cyber criminals,” said Jerry Kaner, CEO, Ciphertex Data Security. “But our new SecureNAS CX-140KNVMe is more than just the industry’s most rugged and reliable NAS. This incredibly powerful platform is engineered to accelerate workflow and collaboration in all phases of pre and post production, which will be a great competitive advantage to companies in the entertainment industry.”

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Ciphertex SecureNAS CX-140KNVMe is the fastest, highest capacity and most secure portable storage solution designed for efficient backup, restoration or hybrid cloud use available. Supporting fourteen hot swap NVMe SSDs and two internal mirrored SSDs for OS hosting, the all-NVMe SSD architecture reduces latency, improves bandwidth, and substantially increases read and write speeds. To optimize IT infrastructure, SecureNAS CX-140KNVMe’s two PCIe Gen4 x 16 link expansion slots support additional NICs up to 200GbE, as well as enterprise-grade GPUs. Powered by a 24-core AMD® EPYC® Series (ROME) processor, this high performing enterprise NAS is engineered to accelerate workflow, collaboration, block and file storage.

For added cybersecurity, Ciphertex SecureNAS implements Ciphertex Protect®, a proprietary hardware encryption key authentication to protect critical systems and sensitive information from digital attacks. CX-Linux ZFS provides triple redundancy backup and simplifies the data management process for greater efficiency and allows administrators to manage SecureNAS appliances in local, virtual, and remote environments. Ciphertex data security products meet or exceed strict military standards and specifications and are certified by a Department of Defense approved environmental testing laboratory for performance, durability and reliability.”

Ciphertex will be in booth #N3747 at the NAB conference. For more information go to: www.ciphertex.com

With a long history of innovation and technical leadership in secure, transportable storage, Ciphertex is the go-to data security solution provider for the most demanding organizations around the world. Ciphertex storage devices and servers have gained acceptance in an array of industries, including the military, government, healthcare, forensics and law enforcement, energy, and media and entertainment. For more information visit www.ciphertex.com

