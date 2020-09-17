Cinedigm to Launch Free, Ad-supported CONtv Anime on Theta Network

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that the Company has partnered with Theta Network to stream the Company’s free, ad-supported streaming channel CONtv Anime to THETA.tv. THETA.tv is a next generation decentralized streaming platform available on desktop web, Android/iOS mobile app, and via Android TV.

Cinedigm’s owned and operated streaming channel CONtv Anime meets the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies, including cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures.

“Cinedigm is bringing our CONtv Anime channel to Theta Network featuring 24/7 anime favorites that anime fans have long desired. We have seen strong interest in our anime content catalog, so we aim to create a leading outlet for fans of anime content worldwide,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “The worldwide anime revolution continues to grow and digital streaming services currently lack a broad offering that meets the needs of fans. We are looking to make it available for free for both dedicated fans and casual viewers who are just discovering this leading genre of animation.”

“We’re thrilled to add Cinedigm’s CONtv Anime channel to the Theta Network, building on our expanded content strategy,” said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs. “Theta users can enjoy CONtv Anime while they earn TFUEL rewards, creating a unique and engaging viewer experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Theta Labs was founded in 2016 with backing from leading investors in tech (Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund), media (CAA, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments), and traditional venture capital (Sierra Ventures, DCM Ventures). In addition to CONtv Anime, recent partnerships have added content from MGM Studios, World Poker Tour, and NASA TV to the Theta Network lineup.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT THETA

Theta Labs pioneered the next generation Esports entertainment platform, THETA.tv, and Theta Network, the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain technology. Theta rewards anyone to restream video and enables existing video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues, and reduce CDN costs. Theta’s protocol enables users to earn rewards by relaying video on a peer-to-peer basis, utilizing excess bandwidth on any device. Platform partners span Esports, media, entertainment, peer-to-peer live streaming, and more. THETA.tv, the first platform built on the Theta Network, leverages its existing user base of millions of Esports viewers. Other video platforms integrating with the Theta protocol include Samsung VR, Littlstar and MovieBloc. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org.

