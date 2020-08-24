Cinedigm Network’s Newly Launched So… Real Is Now Available On Free, Live Streaming Service, STIRR

Cinedigm Expands Its Channel Portfolio As It Continues To Expand Into Free Ad Supported Television Services

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today’s launch of the Company’s So…Real on STIRR, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free live and on-demand streaming service. Cinedigm’s The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv and The Dove Channel are also available on STIRR.

So…Real brings the best of all3media international’s British & Australian Reality TV brilliantly curated. Featuring incendiary series and gripping true dramas featuring real lives, So… Real offers genre-busting, provocative and controversial content from across both ponds.

Some programming highlights in the 340 hours includes the most popular show in Europe “My Big Fat Fetish,” “TOWIE – The Only Way is Essex” and “Air Rescue,” a top-performing non-scripted show.

The dynamic new STIRR platform puts the power back in the viewer’s hands, delivering ad-supported content combining the best of local and national news, sports, and entertainment. The STIRR app is easily accessible on iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and online at www.STIRR.com. STIRR users currently enjoy The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL’s signature programming offerings that put the spotlight on beloved series, family films, faith-based programs, cult classics, and exclusive original content, as part of the platform’s growing lineup of live linear networks and Video On Demand offerings.

“We are thrilled to bring all3media international’s So… Real to STIRR,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “The content is provocative, alluring, outlandish and off beat – STIRR viewers will love it.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace.

“Already, Cinedigm programming has proven to be a hit among STIRR audiences and we are certain that So…Real will only add to that success,” said Ben Lister, director of content acquisition and business development for STIRR. “So…Real represents an extension of STIRR’s commitment to bring streaming audiences some of the best in reality television and we are excited to bring this content to our viewers.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT STIRR

STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers over 100,000 hours of live local news a year, over 130 linear channels and over 6,000 hours of video on demand movies and TV shows. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com. Based in Santa Monica, CA, STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created, owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Contacts

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Calcaterra



[email protected]