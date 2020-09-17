Cindicator Launches Stoic, Crypto Hedge Fund Tech for the People

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CND #Cindicator–Cindicator launches Stoic, an automated crypto trading tool with a hedge fund edge. Stoic lets anybody trade crypto using AI-based strategies built for Cindicator Capital.

Launched in 2019, Cindicator Capital is the first crypto hedge fund powered by ‘Hybrid Intelligence’, a combination of AI and the wisdom of thousands of analysts.

With Stoic, Cindicator Capital’s technology and investment strategies are now available to anybody in the world with a smartphone via Stoic’s free iOS and Android apps.

Mike Brusov, co-founder and CEO of Cindicator, said: “It’s now clear that hedge funds are the past. In the post-COVID world, everything is digital. Schools are online. Work is remote. And crypto is the native digital money. With Stoic, we want to disrupt the trading market, bringing hedge fund tech and experience right to the people.”

Yuri Lobyntsev, co-founder and CTO of Cindicator, said: “To launch a crypto hedge fund we’ve built everything from scratch: tech, legal, the investment side. Then we thought ‘why limit this to just the richest 0.01%?’ Who if not Cindicator could change the game? Stoic lets anybody trade like a crypto hedge fund with just a mobile app.”

Vlad Kazakov, Stoic product owner, said: “Our goal for Stoic was to make the onboarding processes as simple as possible, even for people who are new to crypto. There are no seed phrases or private keys to worry about. Just get a mobile app and connect it to your exchange account.”

Since the beginning of this year, Stoic made +124% in USD up to 31 August.

Stoic is a fully mobile product available globally. The only requirement for new users to join is to have an account on Binance exchange with at least $1,000 in crypto assets.

About Cindicator



Cindicator is a fintech company building Hybrid Intelligence since 2015. Cindicator completed a $15 million sale of CND tokens in 2017. Since then Cindicator has collected 15 million forecasts, sending 5,000+ indicators to 6,500+ customers who hold CND tokens. In 2019, the quantitative crypto hedge fund Cindicator Capital was launched. In 2020, Cindicator launched two new subscription-based analytical products: Macro Sentiment indicators for the stock market and SuperForecasters signals for Bitcoin.

