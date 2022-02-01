CIM Group Brings Global Fashion House Coach to Chicago’s 444 N. Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIM Group announced today that it has signed Coach to an approximately 3,000-square-foot retail location at 444 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago, Illinois.

Coach, a global fashion house founded in 1941 with 945 locations worldwide, will bring its renowned leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories to the high visibility location on Chicago’s North Michigan Ave.

CIM Group and Golub & Company have owned 444 N. Michigan Avenue since 2018 and have been renovating and repositioning the 36-story, 517,000-square foot office tower and its high-profile retail space on the Magnificent Mile.

Directly across the street CIM Group is assembling an unparalleled collection of experiences and retailers at its 50,000-square-foot The Shops at Tribune Tower. The retail anchors the ground floor of the iconic 36-story, 740,000-square-foot Neo-Gothic Tribune Tower and currently includes the recently opened Museum of Ice Cream and Foxtrot Market, and upcoming shops Blue Bottle Coffee and Rowan. Coach at 444 N. Michigan Ave. is anticipated to open in 2023.

“CIM Group has re-envisioned this well-known section of the Magnificent Mile, creating a new dynamic retail collection along with luxury residences at Tribune Tower and a modernized and more appealing office opportunity at 444 N. Michigan Avenue. Coach adds to the variety of retail options that enhances the mix of uses here and the energy of the area,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group

444 N. Michigan Ave. and The Shops at Tribune Tower benefit from proximity to the new Pioneer Court developed by CIM Group., a richly landscaped and artfully designed park between Tribune Tower and the neighboring Apple flagship store that provides a picturesque public gathering space for visitors and locals alike. CIM Group controls approximately 60,000 square feet of flexible retail space on Michigan Avenue and its leasing team is committed to bringing a collection of eclectic retailers to this area, further expanding the retail options and pedestrian engagement in this increasingly popular section of the Magnificent Mile.

In addition to 444 N. Michigan Ave. and Tribune Tower, CIM’s portfolio of Chicago properties include 425 S. Financial Place. a 40-story, approximately one-million-square-foot office complex in the Central Loop; Block 37, the 275,000-square-foot five-level retail center in Chicago’s Loop; mixed-use properties at 1241, 1647, and 1912 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Paragon, an apartment development at 1326 S. State St.; Chestnut Place, a 30-story apartment and retail development at 850 N. State St.; and the 1550 On the Park residential condominium development.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Golub & Company

Founded in 1960, Golub & Company (“Golub”) is a leading vertically integrated private real estate development and investment firm with a rich history of managing investments across the U.S. and Europe. Golub and its affiliates have owned, leased or managed more than 50 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use and multifamily real estate properties, including 45,000 residential units, valued in excess of $10 billion located across the U.S. and internationally. Golub prides itself on its excellence in design and construction, thoughtful attention to detail and respect for people and communities.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

