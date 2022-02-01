CIM Group Brings Blue Bottle Coffee to Chicago’s The Shops at Tribune Tower on the Magnificent Mile

Café Marks Second Chicago Location for the International Coffee Brand, and Fourth New Retail Tenant from CIM Group on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIM Group announced today the signing of a long-term lease with Blue Bottle Coffee for a 1,188-square-foot retail space at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago, Illinois.

Founded in 2002, Blue Bottle Coffee is a coffee roaster and retailer with more than 60 cafes globally. The Shops at Tribune Tower location will be Blue Bottle’s second in the Chicago area.

Located at 435 N. Michigan Avenue, Blue Bottle Coffee at The Shops at Tribune Tower will occupy a prime space fronting the 1.5-acre public park at Pioneer Court. Every Blue Bottle cafe is a unique representation of the Blue Bottle craft and a respectful tribute to the community in which it is located. Guests of the Shops at Tribune Tower cafe can expect to see new menu items and merchandise that are specific to the location. Opening for Blue Bottle Coffee is anticipated in early 2023.

“Blue Bottle Coffee operates top-quality cafes with a loyal following and is an ideal addition to The Shops at Tribune Tower. We are assembling a collection of retailers that appeal to locals, area workers, and visitors and creates a new destination on the Magnificent Mile,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

Blue Bottle’s location is directly adjacent to the newly opened Foxtrot Market and the upcoming Museum of Ice Cream, opening July 16, both fronting Pioneer Court, the recently completed expansive public plaza from CIM Group and Golub & Company. Pioneer Court adds a richly landscaped and artfully designed, park-like area and dramatic view corridor, between Tribune Tower and the neighboring Apple flagship store. An array of trees, shrubbery and flowering plants, benches and bistro seating establish Pioneer Court as a picturesque gathering spot and event space that is equally appealing to locals and visitors.

CIM Group controls approximately 60,000 square feet of flexible retail space on Michigan Avenue. The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail spaces that anchor the ground floor of the iconic 36-story, 740,000-square-foot Neo-Gothic Tribune Tower, which has been transformed into 162 luxury residential condominiums. In addition to Blue Bottle Coffee, Foxtrot Market, and Museum of Ice Cream at The Shops, CIM Group recently welcomed a HOKA pop-up at 444 N. Michigan Ave., the 36-story, 517,000-square-foot Class A office building with high street retail at the base on Magnificent Mile, further expanding the retail options and pedestrian engagement in this increasingly popular section of Michigan Avenue.

In addition to Tribune Tower and 444 N. Michigan Ave., CIM’s portfolio of Chicago properties include 425 S. Financial Place. a 40-story, approximately one-million-square-foot office complex in the Central Loop; Block 37, the 275,000-square-foot five-level retail center in Chicago’s Loop; mixed-use properties at 1241, 1647, and 1912 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Paragon, an apartment development at 1326 S. State St.; Chestnut Place, a 30-story apartment and retail development at 850 N. State St.; and the 1550 On the Park residential condominium development.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Golub & Company

Since its founding in 1960, with three generations of professionals working in the business, Golub & Company has built a strong reputation as a trusted co-investor and developer with its many institutional and private capital partners. It’s a reputation based on track record; Golub and its affiliates have owned, leased or managed more than 50 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use and multifamily real estate properties, including 45,000 residential units, valued in excess of $10 billion located across the United States and internationally. Access more information by visiting www.golubandcompany.com.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest sustainable coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

