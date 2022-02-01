Cierto Tequila Crowned “Best of the Best” by Robb Report

Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco Receives the “Ultimate Accolade in Luxury”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco was honored in Robb Report’s Best of the Best as 2023’s Best Tequila. The recognition comes less than 6 months after its launch to the US public in February, a remarkable achievement within the most dynamic category in spirits. Robb Report cited Cierto’s “vanilla, butterscotch and ripe apple” flavors along with its “incredibly creamy mouthfeel” – calling Cierto a tequila “worth enjoying on its own” and making note that no additives are ever used in its production. “Robb Report’s readers and writers are among the world’s most discerning and knowledgeable,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto’s Chief Growth Officer. “We’re excited to share this honor with our growers and distillers in Jalisco as a testament to their ongoing commitment to exceptional, authentic tequila.” With this new accolade, Cierto has won seven hundred five (705) international medals and awards.









About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company



The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means “True,” the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas – patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as “The World’s Finest Tequila” and some of the best tequilas ever made. Cierto recently became the first tequila brand to surpass 700 international medals and awards, making it The Most Awarded Tequila in History.

Learn more at cierto.com.

About Robb Report’s Best of the Best



Robb Report’s Best of the Best is “the ultimate accolade in luxury,” honoring the finest products and experiences of the last 12 months, anywhere in the world. Robb Report, whose slogan is “Luxury Without Compromise,” is the leading voice in the global luxury market, its discerning global audience possessing a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste and fine design. Robb Report is the brand on which the most successful people rely to discover the ideas, opinions, products and experiences that will matter most to them and is synonymous with affluence, luxury and the best of the best.

Contacts

For press or other inquiries, please contact [email protected].