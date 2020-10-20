Ciena Partners with Verizon Innovative Learning to Bring Distance Learning Resources to Students

Initiative will help drive digital inclusion and benefit Baltimore Design School and San Jose Hubbard Media Arts Academy

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ciena recently partnered with Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s education initiative targeting under-resourced Title 1 schools across the country, to bolster remote learning and support digital inclusion at two public schools. Ciena will provide devices and supporting security software to all students at Hubbard Media Arts Academy in San Jose, California, and 10th-12th grade students at Baltimore Design School (BDS) in Baltimore, Maryland – both Title 1 schools.





The partnership will leverage the Verizon Innovative Learning program benefits, including Verizon 4G LTE connectivity, as well as STEM infused curriculum and professional development for educators provided by nonprofit partner Digital Promise. Ciena will also work with Verizon to coordinate Ciena employee volunteer activities with the schools to help drive employee engagement and give students the opportunity to learn new, emerging technologies.

“Our current reality has highlighted the gaps that exist for students across the country when it comes to digital technology and internet access. At Ciena, we want to be an even bigger part of the solution by helping to bridge this connectivity divide and drive digital inclusion,” said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. “We’re thrilled to partner with Verizon Innovative Learning and bring tech accessibility to these schools, helping students become more digitally literate and realize the infinite possibilities that lie ahead in their future.”

Ciena’s Digital Inclusion Commitment aims to engage and mobilize the company’s global workforce, leverage its innovation leadership, and collaborate with Ciena customers, suppliers and other partners to bridge the digital divide through innovative solutions, digital skills and enabling technologies.

Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has launched in 264 middle and high schools nationwide. The program supports Title I schools with free technology, access and innovative learning programs that transform the learning experience, and also provides students with the necessary tools to develop the skills, knowledge, and capabilities needed to thrive in the digital world, including for the current climate of remote learning. The program provides school administration, students and teachers with devices, connectivity and professional development support to help schools integrate technology into the classroom and best position them to overcome the digital divide.

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s education initiative targeting Title 1 schools, addresses barriers to digital inclusion and is a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. The program provides free 1:1 devices, free internet access and a technology-driven curriculum with the goal to transform the learning experience. Through exposure to cutting-edge technology, the program enables students to develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. Since 2012, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed a total of $535 million in STEM education efforts in support of digital inclusion. In 2019, Verizon launched its first 5G-enabled Verizon Innovative Learning classroom, with the goal of 100 by 2021. The company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

